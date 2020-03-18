Alberta to sell native grasslands despite promise that no Crown land will be sold

The Alberta government is looking to auction a small parcel of native prairie to plow despite recent promises that no Crown land will be offered for sale.

“The province of Alberta sees the unlimited potential for this quarter and has selected it for sale to the public,” said the description of the auction company’s land.

“Never privately owned and always on pasture, the land offers limitless options for value-added production to today’s discerning consumers. This quarter will meet the bell for any new owner and produce big returns.”

The land east of Taber in southern Alberta will be up for auction on March 31. The starting bid for the 65 hectare parcel is $ 440,000.

The meadows are home to 3 sensitive species

Government data indicates that the earth is home to at least three sensitive species: the Sprague’s pipit, the common nightjar and the plains toad.

Environmental groups are angry that another piece of the remaining prairies that once covered Alberta has gone under the hammer of the auctioneer.

“It’s a bad idea,” said Neil Keown of the conservation group Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

“It sets a precedent, although the minister said exactly the opposite just two weeks ago.”

On March 5, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon told the Calgary Herald: “We don’t sell crowns or public lands – period.”

Nixon’s assurance came after the province announced the closure of 20 provincial parks and the removal of 164 other protected areas from the park list. The provincial press release mentioned the possibility of sales.

Environment spokesperson Jess Sinclair said Nixon’s statement to the Herald referred to Crown land that had been used for parks. Crown grazing leases have already been sold.

The plot sold was used for grazing, which does not require disturbing the land. Sinclair said the proceeds will go to a fund to support conservation.

Every piece of native meadow we have left is precious. – Cliff Wallis, Alberta Wilderness Association.

The province should let the public know under what circumstances public land will be sold, said Cliff Wallis of the Alberta Wilderness Association.

“Even though the minister has indicated that these public lands are not for sale, they are clearly for sale. We ask the minister to be very clear about what policies are to come.”

Kevin Van Tighem, environmentalist and former superintendent of Banff National Park, said the sale announced in a real estate ad raises questions about the opening of the government.

“It is very frustrating … for an environment minister to stand up and say” no sale of Crown land “and find out something like that,” said Van Tighem.

“There are a lot of pretty precious special places that are potentially at risk if we have the kind of government that can only see the price of land and not its value.”

Keown said that a potential buyer is the same person who attempted to acquire the land in 2011 to convert it to potato fields. This much larger purchase was halted after a public outcry.

Half of the plowed or paved meadows

Provincial government figures show that more than half of Alberta’s original prairies have been plowed or paved. Less than two percent of what is left has been protected, although three-quarters of the province’s threatened species are native to the prairie.

“Every piece of native meadow we have left is precious. Temperate grassland is one of the fastest disappearing habitats on the planet,” said Wallis.

He noted that there had been no consultation on the sale, just as there had been no consultation on the parks.

“We have no confidence that this government has a conservation program. There is no balance in this province. ”

In its campaign platform last spring, the United Conservative Party promised to modernize the parks and sell public land.