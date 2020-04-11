Alberta to Send Personal Protective Equipment to Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia

Premier Jason Kenney announced Saturday that the province will send personal protective equipment or PPE to other provinces experiencing COVID-19.

Kenney made the announcement from an Alberta Health Services (AHS) warehouse while embracing the province’s pandemic preparedness.

“Our numbers are far lower than those of the hardest hit regions in Europe, the United States and significantly lower than what we have seen in provinces like Quebec and Ontario,” he said.

Kenney said Alberta has so far surpassed the likely scenario of models released earlier this week, which predicted up to 800,000 infections.

“We are at about a quarter of the levels modeled in the likely scenario for today, and this is very good news,” he said, adding that this was no reason to stop the collective efforts to stop the spread.

Kenney said the numbers supported the belief that Alberta would have beds and medical supplies beyond its needs.

According to the release, Ontario will receive:

250,000 N95 masks.

2.5 million procedural masks.

15 million gloves.

87,000 glasses.

50 fans.

Quebec will receive:

250,000 N95 masks.

2 million procedural masks.

15 million gloves.

British Columbia is slated to receive 250,000 N95 masks.

The Premier also provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the province, adding 69 confirmed cases to bring the provincial total to 1,569. There are 216 cases suspected of being acquired in the community.

He also reported an additional death at the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility in Calgary, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 18.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 40. In the Calgary area, 28 died from COVID-19, seven in the Edmonton area, four in the North area and one person died in the central area.

Forty-seven Albertans were hospitalized – one less than Friday – and 13 in intensive care units. A total of 774 people have recovered, according to the Prime Minister.

The province also requires continuing care workers to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or when working in patient care areas, starting next week.

‘The right thing to do’

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta modeling indicates that the health system can handle the peak of the disease.

By the end of April, Shandro said, the AHS would have 2,250 acute care beds, nearly 1,100 intensive care beds and 760 ventilators, more than double the number today.

He said the province recently signed more than $ 200 million in contracts, including millions of N95 dresses and masks.

Shandro said the province is able to provide health care for Albertans and support other Canadian health care systems.

“It is the right thing to do,” he said at the press conference. “I assure all Albertans that we will have sufficient supplies.”

The province says the equipment will begin shipping next week.