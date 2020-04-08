Albertans asked to participate in study that may help treat and prevent COVID-19

Albertans who have been exposed to the coronavirus are invited to participate in a clinical trial on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, an antiviral drug used for decades to treat malaria and certain autoimmune diseases.

It is one of the drugs that President Donald Trump has touted as a “game changer.”

Albertans who have been exposed to COVID-19 will be part of the study, while those who tested positive for the disease are invited to participate in a separate trial.

The researchers hope to recruit up to 600 people in the province.

“For now, this is going to be for people living with someone who is known to be COVID positive or someone who is a healthcare worker who cares for someone who is known to be positive “said Dr. Ilan Schwartz, associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Alberta’s faculty of medicine.

The study is led by McGill University and participants from Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta are expected to include up to 1,500 people from Canada. Another 1,500 people in the United States are enrolled in a similar study.

At a time of physical distancing, participants will have no contact with the medical researchers conducting the study. This means that more Albertans who live outside of Calgary and Edmonton and away from the major universities in the province will be able to participate.

Anyone who has been exposed to the virus is invited to visit COVID-19research.ca to see if they are eligible for the study. If accepted, they will receive a five-day course of hydroxychloroquine or a placebo.

“We will give people medicine after they have been exposed and possibly infected to see if we can prevent this infection from spreading,” said Schwartz.

“No drug has been shown to be effective in preventing or treating COVID-19. And that is why we need to do these studies.”

Lack of evidence

The Head of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine said that the results of three small studies on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID -19 were mixed.

Two studies showed positive results, while the third was negative.

Dr. Chris Mody says the three trials involved a total of 120 patients and their results after a six-day course of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Misinformation about the so-called miracle cures for COVID-19 is spreading online.

One of the trials showed virtually no difference between those who took the drug and those who did not. Another trial found that more people who took HCQ recovered from pneumonia than those who received usual care.

The third trial showed more people who did not take HCQ converted from a positive test for COVID-19 to a negative test.

“I wouldn’t say, based on this number of patients and two trials that seem positive and one that seems negative, that we should be using hydroxychloroquine as the standard of care,” said Mody.

“I would say that the evidence for hydroxychloroquine indicates that it should be studied further. That’s about as much as I would go with the evidence there.”

Controversy, warnings, hoarding

HCQ has received a lot of attention since President Trump introduced him as a “game changer” in a tweet last month.

He suggested that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial pneumonia, would change the world of medicine.

Since the March 21 tweet, a number of people have expressed enthusiasm for the as yet unproven claims.

Alberta talk radio host Danielle Smith apologized and deleted a tweet that the HCQ had cured 100% of coronavirus patients within six days of treatment.

University of Calgary Senator Kathy Macdonald said in a recent tweet that HCQ is “the most effective drug!” while retweeting an article suggesting that the doctors shared the same point of view.

The University of Calgary distanced itself from Macdonald’s tweet.

“The University of Calgary is committed to developing evidence-based solutions backed by scientific rigor. The opinions expressed have been posted on a personal social media account and do not reflect those of the University of Calgary. We encourage Albertans to turn to Alberta Health Services for advice on best practices in the rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19.

In a separate tweet, Macdonald asked why the Alberta government had such a narrow vision for remedies. The two tweets have since been deleted.

In a statement to the CBC, Alberta Health said in part: “Although different research projects are underway to assess the effectiveness of various therapies, there is not yet solid evidence on any treatment. We are following up on with new evidence across Canada and in the If it changes, we will alert Albertans and act on it. ”

However, the ministry has acknowledged that more information on the research studies will be available this week.

“We know that many Alberta doctors are interested in enrolling patients in ongoing research studies on experimental therapies,” said the release. “We will be sending out information in the coming days so that doctors who want their patients to have access to these therapies can put them in touch with the right people.”

The supply of HCQ is also of concern, as it is presented as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The governing bodies of Alberta physicians and pharmacists have released a Warning on prescription of behavior, abuse and storage of drugs.

The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Alberta College of Pharmacy said there were “serious concerns about shortages” that could affect patients with chronic drug-dependent illnesses.

Schwartz says that all the headlines around the HCQ and certain other drugs are a concern, and that it’s important that research is underway to safely monitor patients who qualify for the trials.

“We want to avoid people taking this drug until it is proven to be both safe and effective for this purpose,” he said.

Health Canada says that to date, eight clinical trials have been approved.

Schwartz says that just as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, they hope to get preliminary results from their trials in a few weeks.

Bryan Labby is a corporate reporter at CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or advice, you can reach him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.