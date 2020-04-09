Alberta’s plan to use smartphones to impose quarantines raises privacy concerns

Privacy expert says Alberta’s plan to use smartphone technology to enforce quarantines should be accompanied by a clear end date and a detailed explanation of how the data would be processed.

The move is part of a “recovery strategy” described by Prime Minister Jason Kenney in a televised speech Tuesday to subdue COVID-19 so that economic activity can resume.

“I was very clear on our intention to follow the lessons learned from prosperous countries like Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea to reopen our economy more quickly,” Kenney told parliament on Wednesday.

“And the stimulus strategy involves, in part, the limited and appropriate use of wireless apps, smartphone apps for people in quarantine.”

Kenney used the example of a person flying to Alberta from a country with a high infection rate.

“We want to know if this person will actually go home and stay at home. If not, we can deal with this person before spreading the virus.”

Without this level of openness, people rightly distrust. -Sharon Polsky

Sharon Polsky, Chair of the Privacy and Access to Canada Council, said that most Canadians would understand the rationale for this decision.

“But they would be … much more likely to trust these privacy measures if they were confident that these temporary measures would have a permanent end,” said Polsky, who added that the measures emergency can always be renewed if necessary.

She said governments also need to be transparent about who collects and processes data, how it is used, where it will be stored and who will have access to it.

“Without this level of openness, people rightly distrust.”

Polsky noted that Western governments were initially outraged that China is monitoring its citizens in such a way that the pandemic is spreading there.

“Unfortunately, it’s too easy to jump on the bandwagon. If it worked in one place, let’s use it elsewhere, including in Canada.”

Dr. Ameeta Singh, who specializes in infectious diseases at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, expects the vast majority of people to follow quarantine orders.

But it’s not always the case.

“To be honest, I never thought that such a strategy could be considered in Canada, but sometimes in the interest of greater public health, such measures may be necessary,” said Singh, who is also a clinical professor at the University of Alberta. .

We will have to make choices in this new world. – Jason Kenney

Kenney said in his speech that restrictions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus should continue and that a limit on public gatherings should last until May.

After that, he said, Alberta plans to introduce a number of measures for the dual purpose of recharging the economy while ensuring that the virus remains contained.

These measures should include mass testing – up to 20,000 tests per day – and extensive tracing of sources of infection.

Filtering and quarantining of international visitors needs to be improved.

Kenney also said that Alberta will encourage the widespread use of masks in crowded spaces such as public transportation.

At a press conference later Wednesday, Kenney said more details on the strategy would come later, including a policy on how the government would use smartphone technology.

“We will have to make choices in this new world,” said Kenney.

“One choice is to lock everyone in on an almost permanent basis, which is impossible, or we take a smart, more focused approach. And one way to do that is by smart use of wireless technology.”

Dr. Bhagirath Singh, microbiologist at Western University in London, Ontario, said it was good to start thinking about what needs to be done to revive the economies.

“We have to have a plan in place and now is the time to have this plan,” he said.

“We have to start thinking about it now. We can’t just wait.”