Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on illegal immigrants to complete the 2020 census

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., under fire after urging illegal immigrants to participate in next census – with opponents saying his language is ‘anti-American’

“We will all be mailed a prompt to complete the census over the next two weeks,” she said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday. “And so I think what is really important is that we all fulfill this. It happens once every 10 years.”

“Each person, regardless of your documentation status, regardless of your housing status, income, etc., must be counted,” she said, before assuring viewers that the data included is ” completely confidential “and are not shared with other agencies.

“So don’t worry if you have a creative life situation, it won’t be told to your landlord or anything crazy like that,” she added.

The census is a population every decade that determines how $ 1.5 trillion in federal spending is allocated, and also how many congressional seats each state obtains. The Census Bureau notes that it counts “our population and our households” in the United States.

The remarks come after she shared a video, distributed by the office of New York mayor Bill de Blasio, and stressed that “you will NOT be asked about immigration status”.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks angered at least one New York lawmaker – who said his rhetoric was “anti-American.”

“Illegal foreigners should not be counted in the same way as law-abiding Americans and legal immigrants – simply and simply,” said MP Mike LiPetri in a statement. “When radical left politicians like AOC make such statements, it sends a message to all Americans and legal immigrants that it doesn’t matter if you work hard and play by the rules, we will prioritize criminals and those who are here illegally. on you.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s pressure for people in the country to fill out the census illegally is part of a larger census struggle, which saw the Trump administration try to include a citizenship question in the census.

The decision was overturned after the Supreme Court ruled against the administration, with Democrats saying even asking the question could prevent illegal immigrants from completing the entire census. However, the question did not ask whether a non-citizen was here illegally or not, but only if he was a citizen.

It is estimated that a number of democratic states and localities, including New York and California, have large numbers of illegal immigrants and the amount of funding they receive – as determined by the census – depends partly how many of them they can get. to fill out the form.

Trump in July of last year accused the Democrats of trying to “hide the number of illegal aliens among us”.

This is part of a larger leftist effort to erode the rights of the American citizen, ”he said. “And it’s very unfair to our country.”