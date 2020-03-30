All businesses experiencing a 30% drop in revenue due to a pandemic will be eligible for 75% wage subsidies: Trudeau

Businesses and non-profit organizations that see their income cut by at least 30% thanks to COVID-19 will be eligible for the government’s 75% wage subsidy program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today.

At the daily press conference outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said that the number of people a business employs will not determine its eligibility. Charities and large and small businesses will be eligible, he said.

For businesses experiencing a drop in revenue of at least 30%, the government will cover up to 75% of wages on the first $ 58,700, which could mean payments of up to $ 847 per week. The Prime Minister also encouraged companies to raise the wages of their employees with the remaining 25% of their wages.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that businesses and non-profit organizations that experience revenue cuts of at least 30% due to COVID-19 will be eligible for the government’s 75% wage subsidy program. 1:54

Trudeau said the wage subsidies will be retroactive to March 15, 2020.

More details on the program will be released tomorrow by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Trudeau also said the program must operate on a basis of good faith and trust – and warned that there will be “serious consequences” for those who abuse it.

“We trust you to do the right thing,” he said. “If you can afford to pay the remaining 25% that is not covered by the grant, do so.

“And if you think it’s a system you can play or use, don’t do it.”

Trudeau said there will be measures in place to prevent exploitation, but added that in an “unprecedented” emergency, the government must act quickly.

He said those who benefit from the program will face “severe consequences” from society and government.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said it is pleased that the government appears ready to keep the administrative requirements light to ensure that money flows quickly.

“We are ready to support the government with all the retroactive measures necessary to respond to anyone who has cheated on the intent of this or other support programs,” said a statement from the CFIB.

While more details on the wage subsidy program are “urgently needed”, the CFIB said that the approach announced today by Trudeau will give “significant relief” to tens of thousands of employers and hundreds thousands of employees.

“The decision to make the wage subsidy widely available to employers of all sizes and structures is the right approach given the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the release. “The wage subsidy is the best measure to help Canada prepare for a rapid recovery as soon as the emergency phase of the pandemic ends.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan and Leader of the Government Pablo Rodriguez also held a press conference today to describe the potential role of the Canadian Armed Forces during the COVID-19 crisis.

Trudeau announced the broad outlines of the support programs on Friday, saying the new measures would help small businesses avoid layoffs or closings due to economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

The government previously announced a 10% wage subsidy for businesses, but Trudeau admitted that it was not enough.

Trudeau said the government has also promised to guarantee loans of up to $ 40,000 for small businesses, which will be interest-free for the first year, to help businesses “get better.”

Under certain conditions, up to $ 10,000 in loans may be non-repayable.

Trudeau also announced that GST and HST payments, as well as duties and taxes owed on imports, will be deferred until June, which he says amounts to $ 30 billion in interest-free business loans.

“Crucial” week in the fight against COVID-19

New Program Details Come At The Beginning Of What Dr. T, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officerheresa tam described it as a crucial week to determine if physical remoteness and other measures to stop the spread of the virus have a significant effect.

Tam said Sunday that she is closely monitoring Ontario, Quebec and Alberta – the provinces where there has been a community spread of the virus – to see if there is a decrease in the rate of infections.

Mandatory business closings and other harmful economic measures caused by the public health emergency have resulted in the layoffs of millions of Canadians. Over 1.6 million Canadians applied for Employment Insurance (EI) in less than 10 days.

Canadians who are not eligible for Employment Insurance can soon apply for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which provides income support for up to 16 weeks to those who lose their jobs, get sick, end up in quarantine or have to stay home because of school closings.

The benefit is approximately $ 2,000 per month. The government has said that an application portal managed by the Canada Revenue Agency will be in place in early April – possibly by April 6 – and that payments should be made in about 10 days. later.