All signs indicate that the Tokyo Olympics are postponed

On Monday, IOC members, national Olympic committees and athletes were all racing towards the same conclusion: the Tokyo Olympics will not take place this summer.

Long-standing member of the International Olympic Committee, Craig Reedie, told the Associated Press that everyone can see where things are going, the coronavirus pandemic is spreading and the Olympic hopes of the world cannot be worked out .

“In the balance of probabilities, the known information on conditions in Japan and the effect of COVID-19 on the rest of the world clearly indicates the likelihood of a postponement,” said Reedie. “The duration of the postponement is the major challenge for the IOC.”

Earlier in the day, IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today that he had come to the same conclusion about the games, which are scheduled to start on July 24. A newspaper tweet said, “The 2020 Summer Olympics have been carried over to the Coronavirus Concerns. ”

The IOC stated that no decision had been taken and Reedie quickly recognized that he was speaking only for himself and not because of the information provided to him by IOC President Thomas Bach who will guide the decision final. Pound did not return a message left by AP. Earlier in the day, after Pound’s statement, an IOC spokesperson said: “It is the right of each IOC member to interpret the IOC (Executive Board) decision from Sunday”.

Indeed, interpretations and opinions are just that and have not always been perfect. Last month, Pound told AP that cancellation, not postponement, was the only real option if the Tokyo Games could not start on time.

But much has changed since then, and the rapid momentum of the “carryover” movement among athletes and nations has seemed to diminish the likelihood that it will take the IOC four weeks to reach a conclusion. This is the calendar that the IOC’s executive committee decided on Sunday when it announced that it was forming working groups to study the huge logistical problems linked to the postponement of the Games.

Among these problems are the availability of venues in Japan, the disruption of the international sports calendar regardless of the new date chosen, the resetting of qualification procedures and insurance considerations; both the IOC and the Japanese organizing committee have massive policies, the legal jargon of which will take time to unwind.

After the IOC announcement, however, Canada and Australia – whose chief Olympic official is an IOC member, John Coates, the chief of the Tokyo inspection team – said they would not send not or could not send teams to Japan for an Olympic Games which would start in July. .

“I know it is heartbreaking for so many people – athletes, coaches, staff and supporters – but it was absolutely the right choice, and everyone should follow their example,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Other key delegations that lobbied for a postponement include World Athletics, the international central sport federation for the Olympic Games, as well as the Olympic committees in Brazil, Slovenia and Germany. USA Swimming and USA Track and Field, which combine to make up about a third of the American team, also want a new date.

Athletes also increased their request for postponement. An athletics group called The Athletics Association has joined another group of athletes, Global Athlete, to inspire the IOC to act.

The athletics group is led by double Olympic champion Christian Taylor of the United States, who said more than 4,000 athletic athletes had responded to a survey, and 87% said their training had been affected by coronavirus. .

Individual athletes also continued to speak out.

“Although I am upset that the Olympics will not be held this year, I agree that it is the best decision to keep athletes and spectators healthy and prevent the virus from spreading further,” said American gymnast Morgan Hurd in a tweet. , reacting to Pound’s comments.

And while saying that it’s a done deal maybe popping the gun, it seems inevitable that the announcement will come.