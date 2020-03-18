Almost a Candidate, Dems Still Face Deep Doubts

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Almost certain candidate, Dems still face deep doubts – Trump invokes cold war powers to fight the virus – One of the last pro-life Dems falls in primary school – Humanity check

A NOMINEE BUT CERTAIN, THE DEMS ARE ALWAYS TARGETED DEEP

WaPo: “The Democratic presidential race crossed a point of no return on Tuesday, with the former vice-president Joe Biden firmly control the appointment of his party over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). But politics has largely entered the unknown as the spread of the coronavirus continues to radically disrupt the political life of the country. This combination of certainty and uncertainty was brought to light one day when three states – Arizona, Florida and Illinois – held primaries and another – Ohio – which had to do so suddenly shut down its polling stations for security reasons sanitary. Nothing described a new normal better than the rapidly changing face of American politics in the era of a pandemic. … The final primaries could now take place just a few weeks before the National Democratic Convention meets in Milwaukee – if it goes as planned. Quarrels between state and local officials, some supporters and some territories have highlighted the tensions faced by all heads of government as they try to preserve the sacred process of voting for fear that traditional methods of voting are now putting voters and scrutineers at risk. “

Tuesday’s voter turnout maintained by advance postal vote – FiveThirtyEight: “The drop in voter turnout may have been particularly pronounced in Illinois, as it depends more on in-person voting than Florida. In fact, both states saw an increase in the number of advance or postal votes but a decrease in the number of votes in person on polling day… Meanwhile, in Florida, 658,234 Democrats returned their ballots on Tuesday morning – already a 27 percent increase from 2016. And 438,949 Florida Democrats voted early, which represents a 19 percent increase from 2016. However, it seems that the Democrats only expressed ” about 500,000 votes on election day itself, which would be a 40 percent drop from 2016. Basically, data from yesterday’s election suggests that faced with the threat of coronavirus, many voters simply swapped the vote in person for an advance vote or by mail. As long as the pandemic persists, this could become a new standard for elections. “

Time is on Sanders’ side – NYT“The magnitude of Mr. Biden’s advantage deprives Mr. Sanders of any realistic possibility of returning. Maybe Mr. Sanders will win a primary or a party-led caucus … [But] without victories, Mr. Sanders will be deprived of the opportunity to claim momentum and favorable media coverage to change the course of the race. … The likelihood of any game-changing event becoming more likely over time. By this measure, the new delays in the Democratic primary calendar due to the coronavirus slightly widen the narrow path that could still exist for Mr. Sanders. It would have faced an even larger deficit if Ohio had voted Tuesday as originally planned, based on results achieved so far. … And perhaps Mr. Biden would have won an absolute majority of delegates and concluded the appointment in late April. Now it’s hard to say when he’ll win it. “

DNC warns of delegate penalty for states that delay primaries after June 9 – The Guardian: “A new memo from the National Democratic Committee committee that manages the selection of delegates for the presidential nomination warns that states that hastily change the” first decisive step “in their own process could be subject to sanctions – including a 50% reduction in delegates – if they hold primaries after a June deadline. The note also indicates that the panel is looking for ways to adjust the way delegates are selected in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Three states will hold primaries on Tuesday. A fourth, Ohio, postponed its vote on Monday due to Covid-19 and its drastic effect on public life. Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia and Maryland also postponed their votes. As in virtually all sectors of American society, election officials at all levels have discussed ways to administer elections safely without spreading the coronavirus. The new DNC memo, obtained by the Guardian, was sent to members of the rules and regulations committee on Wednesday evening. “

For the Georgia primary – AJC: “Joe Biden was on the verge of a big victory over Bernie Sanders in Georgia before the state’s presidential preference primary was postponed for two months, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll published on Tuesday that gave the former vice-president a 44-point lead over its Democratic Opponent leader. The former vice president led Sanders from 66% to 22% in the poll released Tuesday, which showed that only 11% of Georgia’s democratic voters were undecided. The vote was postponed from March 24 to May 19 due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “

THE RULES: BY THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE

“It is ESSENTIAL for such a government that it comes from the great body of society, not from a negligible proportion or from a privileged class of it; if not a handful of tyrannical nobles, exercising their oppressions by a delegation of their powers, could aspire to the rank of republicans and claim from their government the honorable title of republic. – James Madison, Federalist # 39

TIME OUT: PLAY (POK-TA-POK) BALL

Smithsonian: “The ball game pok-ta-pok was almost ubiquitous in pre-Hispanic Mesoamerica, but today its origins remain a subject of debate among archaeologists. Although a version of the activity appears in the Mayan creation myth, many modern researchers suspect that it actually originated near the Gulf Coast. Now, however, a new pok-ta-pok court nestled in the highlands of Oaxaca, Mexico, challenges this theory. The court, found at the archaeological site of Etlatongo, dates from 1400 to 1300 BC, according to research published in the journal Scientists progress. In use for about 175 years, the space is the second oldest Meso-American ball field found to date – the oldest is located in Paso de la Amada and was built around 1650 BC. Science magazines Lizzie Wade. The Etlatongo court dates from a pivotal period in the history of the region, when political and religious factions, commerce and a clear social hierarchy began to emerge. “

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 1165

Sanders: 880

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 43.8 percent

Average disapproval: 51.8 percent

Net score: -8 percent

Change from a week ago: ↑ 0.4 points

[[[[The average includes: NPR / PBS News / Marist: 43% agree – 50% disagree; NBC News / WSJ: 46% agree – 51% disagree; Gallup: 44% agree – 52% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; CNN: 45% agree – 52% disagree.]

WANT MORE SEMESTER REPORT?

You can join Chris and Brianna every day on Fox Nation. Go behind the scenes of your favorite political note by browsing headlines to read from their desks – with a lot of personality. Click here to register and watch!

TRUMP CALLS ON COLD WAR POWERS TO COMBAT VIRUS

Fox News: “President Trump On Wednesday, he announced that he was invoking the defense production law as part of the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “It can do a lot of good things if we need it,” he said at a White House press conference. “We will have finished everything, signing it in a few moments.” The law ensures that the private sector can speed up the manufacturing and distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment. This decision gives the White House the power to increase the production of masks, respirators and respirators, as well as to increase the capacity of hospitals to fight coronavirus. He made the announcement at a press conference with members of the coronavirus pandemic working group. The United States has largely shut down many aspects of daily life in order to stem the rapid onset of the virus, echoing efforts around the world. As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,519 cases and 114 deaths in the United States. “

Despite “gaps”, Senate to adopt coronavirus package – Politico: “The Senate is expected to adopt a multi-billion dollar emergency assistance package on Wednesday to deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus, while the Treasury Department requests $ 250 billion in direct payments from the Americans as of April 6. . The Senate’s approval of the Coronavirus bill, which has been passed, opens the way for negotiations on an even more important third stimulus package to fight the pandemic. Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell reiterated its support for the House package on Wednesday and promised to remedy any “flaw” in the Senate bill – which McConnell promised to develop at “distortion speed”.… Despite “real flaws” in legislation, McConnell said, “In this case I don’t think we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers.” »»

Treasury presents plan for cash pump – AP: “The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans early next month as the centerpiece of a $ 1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the epidemic coronavirus threatens a body slam for taxpayers and businesses. In a memorandum, the Treasury proposed two injections of funds of 250 billion dollars to individuals: A first series of checks issued from April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on income and the size of the family. The treasury plan, which must be approved by Congress, also recommends $ 50 billion to stabilize airlines, $ 150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other troubled sectors, and $ 300 billion for small businesses. The plan appears to anticipate that some of the loans will not be repaid. “

Dem super PAC will hit Trump on coronavirus response – WaPo“A super Democrat PAC said on Tuesday that he would spend $ 5 million on digital advertising to skin President Trump for his response to the new coronavirus, one of several groups planning to devote resources to this type of messaging. The Pacronym campaign – a political action committee affiliated with the nonprofit group Acronym – represents the first major pivot of coronavirus advertising within 250 days of the elections. It is a safe bet that the pandemic, which is also causing a deep economic slowdown, will be the decisive issue of the campaign. “It is a public health problem and a national security problem, but it is also a public policy issue and therefore a political issue,” said Tara McGowan, the founder and CEO of Acronym, whose board of directors includes veteran Democrats like David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2008. ”

Trump shamelessly uses the term “Chinese virus” – Fox News: “The war of words between the Trump administration and China over the origin of the coronavirus has intensified as President Trump does everything he can to call it the” Chinese virus “and China has launched a campaign propaganda to blame the pandemic. far from the management of the crisis by the Chinese Communist Party. The escalation comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the United States, shutting down sporting events, restaurants, bars and elections across the country. “ I always treated the Chinese virus very seriously, ” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, commenting on media coverage of his response to the pandemic – one of three Wednesday morning tweets referring to the “ Chinese virus ”. ‘. A few minutes earlier, he tweeted: “ I will be having a press conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] concerning the Chinese virus! »»

Trump has changed his tone about the virus – Politico: “President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that he never underestimated or underestimated the severity of the coronavirus. But for two months, he and some members of his administration downplayed the global threat even as world events and the government and outside experts made it clear that the health and economic impacts of the disease would be dire. Here are some of those comments… ”

Yang is not happy with the use of his signature number – Politico: “Andrew Yang do not take pleasure in appearing prophetic. The tech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, who suspended his campaign last month after poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, built his candidacy around the idea of ​​a universal basic income – that Americans should receive $ 1,000 a month from the government. The proposal has not been rejected as much as it has been ignored … In response to the economic threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 … the Trump administration announced on Tuesday its intention to send checks to Americans as quickly as possible. … “My phone explodes”, [Yang] tweeted shortly after the White House briefing, an observation that won 56,000 likes and count. Congratulations, however, Yang is deeply troubled by the current crisis, no matter what role he may play in advancing his signature problem. “

ONE OF THE LATEST PRIMARY PRO-LIFE DEMS

Reuters: “Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat the holder Dan Lipinski Tuesday in a primary race for the US House of Representatives in Illinois, reports said. It was a rematch for longtime congressman Lipinski and progressive businesswoman Newman who competed for the first time in Chicago siege for a primary in 2018 that Lipinski narrowly won. Lipinski, member and former co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog coalition, which has been a member of the US Congress since 2004, has been criticized by abortion and gay rights groups for his socially conservative views, and has been confronted rejection for voting against the former Democrat. President Barack ObamaAffordable Care Act. The main battles between Lipinski and Newman pitted the Chicago Democrat machine against activist groups such as NARAL Pro-Choice America… ”

PLAY BY GAME

Report: Americans think media cover coronavirus pretty good – Pew Research Center



SOUND: IT IS DEFINITELY NOT GOOD

“All of this is so fucked up.” – Andrew Yang in response to the current coronavirus crisis, by Politico.

BLEACHED

“Here in the United States, we carry out approximately 60 days of cereal carry-over each year (corn, wheat, soybeans, etc.). This means that we have about 60 days of supply from the year before the day we start harvesting to the next. Or more clearly stated about 60 days of supply until we ran out of food. This includes all meats, dairy products and vegetable proteins. Like other essentials, due to the efficiency of the system, we have become complacent in the face of events like Covid-19. One solution is to create a strategic food reserve. We could take the next 10 years to build storage and supplies. This would solve two problems, 1) We can withstand future events with less disruption. 2) Strengthen the agricultural economy because of a demand rather than a supply market. “- Jim Hain, Omaha, Neb.

[[[[Ed. Note: I had never even thought of such a thing, Mr. Hain. I imagine there would be a lot of questions, as was the case with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, about the amount of what would go on how often. But given the likelihood of future supply chain disruptions, you may be on to something. Thank you for sharing it.]

“In 2010, approximately 12,400 people died from swine flu in the United States. No sport, restaurant or other place has been closed. We have about 100 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus to date. Why is coronavirus treated so differently and why is there such a panic? Does this mean that in about two years, when we have another new virus, we will again be afraid and panic and ruin the economy? “- Mike Wiater, Colorado Springs, Colo.

[[[[Ed. Note: You are not alone in your resentment at the magnitude of the response in this case, Mr. Wiater. Many Americans, including, until recently, the President, have thought of minimizing the dangers of the current crisis. But I urge you to read on this topic and understand the unique threats that this virus poses to the health of Americans and our way of life. the CDC resource page is very helpful and will help you throughout the process. The rate of contagion and the potential death rate here is of great concern. The precautions you take now will save lives, including friends, neighbors and loved ones. Now is the time for the Americans to put their shoulders in there.]

“What’s the point of” calling “an electoral race unless it wins everything? Isn’t that all about the delegates?” – Chris Sales, Christchurch, New Zealand

[[[[Ed. Note: When the North Americans were still playing ice hockey, the NHL rules state that both teams in overtime score 1 point while the winning team scores by 2 points. Maybe it’s a bit like that. It is true that Bernie Sanders won delegates in the three states that voted on Tuesday, but it is also true that he did not win any of the states. When we project a winner before most of the votes have been counted, it is usually a reflection of a decisive victory. Especially from a psychological and dynamic point of view, that counts a lot.]

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

HUMANITY CONTROL

UPI: “An anonymous customer at a Houston restaurant left staff a tip of $ 9,400 just hours after the county announced the forced closings. Irma’s southwest restaurant in downtown Houston said an anonymous customer left the $ 9,400 tip Monday, just hours after Harris County ordered the bars and restaurants closed. discos in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. “Hold the tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks,” wrote the client on the receipt. The restaurant said it plans to continue operating as a take-out restaurant, but some workers could be fired home if there was not a high demand. The restaurant said the employees would share the tip equally, receiving around $ 300 each. The restaurant applauded this “act of kindness” in a Facebook article. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“In my opinion, the dogs had this great meeting, oh, maybe 20,000 years ago. A huge meeting – an international convention with delegates from all over. And that’s when they decided that humans were the emerging species and that dogs were going to go with them. The decision was clearly not unanimous. Wolves and dingos went out in protest. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in Time magazine on June 10, 2003.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox every day? Register here.