Already Qualified Athletes to Keep Place at Postponed Tokyo Games

All athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will keep their place for the Games next year after their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee announced Friday.

The IOC and the Japanese organizers postponed the event from July 24 to August 9 earlier this week, but confirmed that those among the 11,000 athletes who would participate in Tokyo and who had already won their places would keep it.

The IOC also said that the number of places allocated for each sport at the Games would remain unchanged next year.

“The 57% who are qualified remain in place and the objective is to maintain the same quotas of athletes in the different sports,” said an IOC official.

The virus has wreaked havoc on sports programs and forced the cancellation of many Olympic qualifications in many sports. Athletes have also been limited in their training due to the measures taken to stop the spread.

While it was a blow to Japan, which invested US $ 12 billion in the run-up to the Games, the decision to postpone was a relief to thousands of training-worried athletes was about to lock himself up to fight a disease that killed thousands of people. of people.