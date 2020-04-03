`` Always new expenses '': lawsuits are filed as the anniversary of the Broncos bus accident approaches

It has been almost two years since the deadly bus crash of the Humboldt Broncos in Saskatchewan and with the solemn anniversary came a legal window of closure which saw several lawsuits brought before the courts.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured after a transport truck crossed a stop sign and made its way to the bus carrying the junior hockey team on April 6, 2018.

The inexperienced driver of the truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

A draft class action was filed Friday in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina against Sidhu and his former employer. It also lists the governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as the federal government.

“People who want to move forward are not financially motivated as much as they are wrongs for governments,” said lawyer Tony Merchant. He indicated that the trucking industry was a major concern.

Carol and Lyle Brons are listed as applicants. Their 24-year-old daughter Dayna was the team’s sports therapist and was killed in the accident.

Also listed are all of the others on the bus, their families, all hockey team personnel, township families and the first responders who treated the victims.

At least one family said they asked to be withdrawn from the class action, which has yet to be certified by the courts.

Several other lawsuits have also been filed.

Russ and Raelene Herold of Montmartre, Saskatchewan were among the first families to testify a few months after the collision. The couple’s son Adam, 16, was the youngest player on the team to be killed.

They are suing the truck driver, the Calgary company that employed him, and the bus manufacturer. The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order to ensure that all buses carrying sports teams in Saskatchewan are equipped with seat belts.

Their families have since been joined by the families of three players and a deceased assistant sofa: Jaxon Joseph, 20, of St. Albert, Alta .; Logan Hunter, 18, also from St. Albert; Jacob Leicht, 19, of Humboldt; and Mark Cross, 27, from Strasbourg, Sask.

No defense statement was filed in this trial.

Injured Broncos player Derek Patter, 21, of Edmonton, filed a lawsuit in March against the truck driver and the trucking company. The Government of Alberta has joined as a plaintiff to recover the costs of health care.

Kevin Matechuk of Colonsay, Saskatchewan, said his family would also file a lawsuit against the trucker and the trucking company on behalf of his 20-year-old son Layne, who is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

“He will need special care. We don’t know if he can ever live alone. We hope so. It is still our hope and our dream.”

The same is true for Ryan Straschnitzki, 20, of Airdrie, Alberta, who was paralyzed from top to bottom. His suit also faces the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the team’s bus driver.

“There are always new expenses and we will have to take care of him for the rest of his life,” said his mother, Michelle Straschnitzki.

“We won’t always be here. And people don’t understand … long-term care for people in wheelchairs – the cost is astronomical.”

The Straschnitzkis said they have received hateful comments and death threats since their trial was reported in the media last week.

“Ryan has never received millions from GoFundMe as a bunch of these models say,” said his father Tom Straschnitzki.

A GoFundMe campaign, which raised more than $ 15 million, donated $ 525,000 to each family who lost a loved one and $ 475,000 to each injured player.

Some families have stated that they plan to donate some of the money they have received from donations through charities.

“It is not our plan to continue,” said Toby Boulet, whose 21-year-old son Logan was killed.

The Lethbridge family used the money received to create a fund for causes that were important to their son, including organ donation.

The Adam Herold Legacy Foundation is a charity that gives Saskatchewan youth a chance to develop their hockey skills and their leadership potential.

Others, including the family of Evan Thomas of Saskatoon, gave back with commemorative awards and other donations.

Evan’s father, Scott Thomas, said the family decided not to sue.

“We just don’t feel it is part of something we want to be part of,” he said.

Thomas said it might have been different if his son had lived. “I know a lot of people think insurance will take care of them, but they don’t.”

At least one injured player wants nothing to do with a lawsuit.

Myles Shumlanski of Tisdale, Saskatchewan said her 22-year-old son Nick “just wanted to move on.” He was the only one on the bus who could leave without serious injury.

“We are going to put some insurance,” said his father.

“He doesn’t even feel comfortable doing this.”