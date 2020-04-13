Alzheimer’s patients isolated due to coronavirus finding support in virtual therapy

the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) was founded in 2002 to provide a community for individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. As coronavirus isolating millions of Americans across the country, the AFA is working harder than ever to ensure that some of the most vulnerable in our nation still have a support system.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, AFA Director of Educational and Social Services Jennifer Reeder explained how the foundation creates a connected community through virtual therapeutic programming.

MOM THANKS THOUGHT FEDEX DRIVER FOR SANITATION OF PACKAGE TO PROTECT HIGH-RISK GIRL

“Thanks to COVID-19, we have moved from in-person programming to virtual programming. The AFA was founded specifically so that families don’t feel alone,” said Reader. “And that’s something about which we focus a lot on during the pandemic virus, because individuals, families have to stay at home, and this can be particularly difficult for people living with dementia-related illnesses and their caregivers. ”

AFA now offers virtual programming which comes in the form of music, dance, art and other forms of therapy. The courses cover subjects such as the creation of paper bouquets, “fitness disco funk chair” and yoga.

Reeder explained that the programs help seniors, especially those living with dementia-related illnesses, to fight isolation and keep them engaged. The courses also aim to improve mood, foster the bond between caregivers and reduce feelings of anxiety.

CORONAVIRUS STARTED TO MOVE TO CALIFORNIA EARLY IN DECEMBER, SAYS OFFICIAL

“We have received incredible feedback on the courses for people with dementia-related illnesses,” said Reeder. “It really helps to reduce feelings of depression and anxiety, because now they still have something to do and they are still able to communicate with their caregivers.”

The AFA has a free national hotline at 866-232-8484 which is open seven days a week. Reeder stressed that, despite the new challenges that the coronavirus creates, the AFA will not stop supporting people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“We really tried to find ways to brighten up people’s day,” said Reeder. “We also want to make sure that people know that we are here as a support system and that they are not alone.”

Emily DeCiccio is a journalist and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals. Tweet it @EmilyDeCiccio.