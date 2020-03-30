“Am I going to see someone again?”: Hospital patients isolated from their loved ones while COVID-19 stops family visits

Mary-Anne Parker says her parents are planners – they talked about what to do if one of them got sick. But nothing could have prepared them for what happened when his 85-year-old father went to the hospital for pneumonia.

“When he entered the hospital, all of those expectations were gone,” Parker said of his father, Stephen.

“This virus, and all the very necessary measures that have been taken to contain it, means that the things we expected, such as being able to be with him physically, comfort him by holding his hand, joking with him, everything is gone . “

Parker is an end of life doula that helps people find solace before they die. It is his job to help people faced with a situation like this – a deadly disease.

But COVID-19 has deprived families like his of the possibility of providing them with the comfort they always thought they could offer. Under public order issued in Saskatchewan, where Parker resides, family members can only visit relatives for compassionate reasons – if it seems likely they will die.

I [saw] nurses will sit with people who seem to be having mentally difficult times. – Chris Werner, patient at Royal University Hospital

Restrictions on visits were introduced the day Parker’s father Stephen was admitted to hospital by the emergency room earlier this month. He stays in the hospital indefinitely while he recovers.

“We are a bit shocked … I don’t have the words for that, we just don’t know what to do next,” she said.

When Parker’s father went to the hospital, she didn’t realize that she couldn’t come back with some of the items he might need. He didn’t have a smartphone or tablet, so they couldn’t attempt video calls.

Now Parker and his family rely on a direct telephone line set up by a hospital employee useful as the only line of communication with Stephen.

“It’s so insulating”

But she said that phone calls cannot provide the same comfort as physical contact. Although health workers are there for him, she worries about Stephen’s long, lonely nights – the hours he wakes up at 3 am, thinking of the worst.

His father told him that he was afraid.

“Since he’s in recovery mode, it’s more about when,” when will I see them? What if I don’t see them, if other people come in and I get sick from others? “”, She said. .

“When you are sitting in a hospital bed and you have no one around you that you know or can reach, it is so insulating and you feel so lonely and I think we would all go into this way to imagine the worst, “will I see someone again?”

Nurses instead of families

Regina resident Chris Werner was admitted to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for urgent surgery on Monday. He was aware of the restrictions that were already in place and would prevent his wife, Laurel Stang, from visiting.

Both said they feared being separated but understand the reasons for the restrictions.

“You want your family to be there and it’s a mental game, not being able to have someone there … even by just holding your hand or something, just helping your mental state”, said Werner.

“And so it was a bit difficult but I also understood why it was happening so I was not upset with it.”

Because of COVID-19, hospitals do not allow people to visit relatives unless the visit is for compassionate reasons. (Chanss Lagaden / CBC News) Werner said he has noticed that nurses play a greater role in providing mental support to patients who cannot be comforted by their families.

He said he saw medical staff trying to help facilitate video and telephone calls between patients and their families, and showing compassion for the upset patients.

“I [saw] the nurses are going to sit with people who seem to be going through mentally difficult times and you know, just talk and pet them and reassure them, “said Werner.

“They were doing a lot of things that I had never seen in previous hospital visits … they had to really improve their mental health game.”

Werner said anyone who has time to prepare before their loved one goes to the hospital should make sure they have the right technology, adding that he has seen elderly patients struggling to connect via video calls.

Werner is now at home and recovering from his operation with Stang by his side.

Health officials urge use of technology

The Saskatchewan Health Authority website is requesting the cooperation of families and visitors while restrictions are pending.

“We recognize the importance of family support both for those who heal in our hospitals and for residents of long-term care homes,” said the website.

“However, we ask families and visitors to cooperate to comply with these restrictions. We encourage families to consider the virtual tour via electronic applications such as FaceTime, Skype and WhatsApp.”

Pregnant women may have a support person to accompany them during labor and the postpartum period as long as that person has not traveled abroad in the past 14 days and has no symptoms of COVID-19 or any other respiratory illness.

With files from Ioanna Roumeliotis