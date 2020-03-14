Amazon cracks down on couple of rising coronavirus prices

Amazon cracked down on a Canadian couple who boasted of taking advantage of the endemic coronavirus with inflated prices for coveted cleaning supplies.

the Vancouver couple, property developers Manny Ranga and his wife Violeta Perez, bought from Costco and then sold Lysol wipes and liquid cleaners on Amazon at exorbitant prices, the Toronto Star reported.

The newspaper reported that Amazon suspended its account on Friday.

The day before, the Star had reported that Ranga, 38, and Perez, 37, had admitted having made a profit of $ 30,000 through their corporate pricing scheme.

“Everything we do is in the moment.” the Star quoted Perez as saying in a published article Thursday. “We are crooks.”

The newspaper reported watching Ranga and Perez outside a Costco store near downtown Vancouver loading the back of their Ford F-150 truck with stacks of Lysol disinfectant wipes. Their purchase would have left Costco with an empty shelf.

Ranga said a six-wipe package, which could sell for $ 20 at Costco, could be four times more expensive online, the newspaper said.

Arriving Friday after the Amazon’s suspension, Ranga said he was opposed to the way he and his wife were portrayed in the story of the day before.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said at a news conference on Friday that he found it “offensive” that people are using the endemic coronavirus to hoard it and resell it online.

“Most people would bristle about it,” said Horgan, according to the Star.