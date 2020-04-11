America relearns lessons from 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Angelina DiGiacomo brought her five-month-old daughter to New York to celebrate 1918 Christmas with her parents. Less than a week after the start of the new year, 19-year-old Angelina was dead, one of the 50 to 100 million victims of a global flu pandemic.

Angelina’s death certificate cites “occupational pneumonia” as the cause, a common quote for a particularly deadly flu pandemic for young adults.

“One of the big differences between the coronavirus and 1918 is that 1918 targeted otherwise healthy young adults,” said John Barry, author of the 2004 book “The Big Flu: The Story of the Most Pandemic”. murderous of history “. “Two-thirds of the deaths were probably between the ages of 18 and 45.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls the 1918 pandemic “the deadliest flu.” Although this virus is different from the current pandemic, the measures taken by governments to deal with the 1918 flu today resemble certain efforts. Many of the successes and failures of 1918 provide valuable lessons for 2020.

“Number one, give people the simple facts,” says Barry. “Number two, social distancing works, but only when it is imposed early. And this must be maintained. “

It is not known where the previous flu started. In 1918, the United States was still mobilized for the First World War. Earlier this year, reports of influenza infections surfaced among American troops traveling across the country and across the Atlantic Ocean to fight on the European battlefields.

“When I was in the officers’ barracks, four of the officers for whom I am responsible died,” wrote a volunteer nurse assigned to various military installations to a friend at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas. “The first one who died annoyed me – I had to go to the nurses’ quarters and scream. The other three weren’t so bad.”

A second, more deadly wave hit this fall. Cities like New York have shifted opening hours, encouraged social distancing, and enforced anti-spitting laws.

“Most places did not put these restrictions in place until too late, until the virus had already started killing large numbers of people in their community.” said Barry. “By then, the virus was really everywhere.”

New York officials issued public warnings, but kept theaters and schools open, believing they could help educate and monitor the public – and assuming these places were cleaner than the apartments. the city. The quarantine orders were difficult to enforce and probably ignored.

“It seems unlikely that individual doctors could have ensured that their patients followed their orders to stay home at a time when New York City doctors [Lower] The East Side neighborhood was allegedly “assaulted by women demanding their services,” wrote researcher Francesco Aimone in a 2010 article, “The 1918 flu epidemic in New York: a review of the public health response.” “

By the summer of 1919, the flu had dissipated as infected people died or developed immunity.

Angelina DiGiacomo was buried at Calvary Cemetery in Queens, along with thousands of other flu victims. Her granddaughter stayed in New York, where Angelina’s parents raised her. This little girl, renamed Angelina after her mother, grew up to have three children and seven grandchildren.

Her youngest daughter is a nurse and still works in a New Jersey hospital flooded with coronavirus patients.

I am her youngest grandson. Until her death in 2016, my grandmother talked about the 1918 flu that killed her mother, changed her life and changed the world over a century ago.