American men feel expectations before Olympic football qualifiers

Know the United States men missed the 2012 and 2016 olympic football tournament and the 2018 world cup, american under-23 team coach Jason Kreis understands expectations before qualifying for the olympic games this been to Japan.

“US. Football thinks it is very important for us to qualify for these Olympics,” he said in a conference call on Monday. “They have looked at these past two cycles and see this as a failure. And so this is something that we want to fix. “

Kreis leads U-23 team to qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, where it plays Costa Rica March 20, Dominican Republic three days later and Mexico on March 26.

Group B includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Hondurasand the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on March 30. The semi-final winners represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 16-nation men’s Olympic tournament, which will be played in Saitama, Tokyo and Yokohama from July 23 to August 8.

“There have been a lot of doubts in the past, I don’t know, let’s call it two years,” said Kreis. “I’m looking at this and I’m just saying it’s a great opportunity for us to really lower the flag and say we’re going in a positive direction. It may not happen as quickly as everyone wants. But I think we have a real plan in place, and we have some really great leadership in place that takes us to a great place. I see this as an opportunity for us to change the rhetoric a bit right now. “

Men’s Olympic football qualifications are limited to players under the age of 23 at the start of 2020, as part of FIFA regulations designed to protect the marketing of their own World Cup. In addition, clubs are not required to release players for the Olympic qualifiers or the tournament in Japan.

“Of course, there are clubs around the world and in MLS that have turned down the players’ request. But we always knew it was going to happen,” said Kreis.

The American Football Federation has declared that it cannot possibly use the best young players such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna.

Many second-level players are also missing from the list of 20 players, a group that includes defensemen Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson; midfielders Chris Durkin, Alex Mendez, Keaton Parks and Brandon servania; and transmits Konrad de la Fuente, Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Soto and Indiana Vassilev.

Kreis declined to say which absences were due to club refusals or injuries.

His roster includes 15 MLS selections, before Sebastian Saucedo Pumas from Mexico and four players based in Europe: PSV Eindhoven defender Chris Gloster and midfielder Richie Ledezma, Austrian Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown and striker Ulysses Llanez from Germany Wolfsburg.

“We think we have real quality. We think we have real depth. We have versatility,” said Kreis. “And we have the experience to achieve our goals.”

The American team is already in Mexico and plays in Haiti on March 13. Kreis hopes that the coronavirus epidemic will not have an impact on the tournament.

“In fact, tonight, the medical staff will present to the entire staff as well as the players to give us training on best practices for their disease prevention,” he said.

The list:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (Philadelphia), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), David Ochoa (Salt lake)

Defenders: Reggie cannon (Dallas), Justen glad (Salt Lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Aaron Herrera (Salt lake), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg, Germany), Sebastian Saucedo (Pumas, Mexico)