American Olympic CEO explains to AP why she doesn’t demand games delay

DENVER (AP) – The CEO of the American Olympic team is well aware of the power of his country in a situation like this, the coronavirus raging around the world and the IOC taking its time before deciding to postpone the Tokyo games.

She is in no rush to use it.

“My role is not to demand from those who make decisions, but to propose solutions,” Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Hirshland and USOPC management have endured criticism for not calling on the IOC to postpone the Games – a decision made by an increasing number of athletes and organizations, including some large in America: USA Swimming and USA Track and Field.

She says she can handle the heat, but wants people to know that she is doing her best to make sure the postponement is the right call and, perhaps more importantly, what the next step should be. At the heart of this effort is a survey that the USOPC sent to about 4,000 Olympic hopefuls over the weekend to ask them about the training and medical conditions in the places where they live, as well as their reflections on when the Olympics should take place.

The IOC has asked the United States and all other countries for details on the conditions in their respective regions.

“We hear the athletes loud and clear and I can guarantee you that the IOC will hear us loud and clear,” said Hirshland.

But, as she finds out, it might not be practical to decide everything according to the majority rule or the strongest voice. She spoke of a response to a survey of an athlete who took a year off on sabbatical to prepare for the Olympics, whose training has not been significantly reduced, and who has no room to maneuver to make an effort to make games until 2021 or beyond.

“These are real scenarios that we face,” said Hirshland. “The beauty of diversity means being really thoughtful, taking it almost on a case-by-case basis and thinking about how we are mitigating these challenges as best we can.”

This could help explain the more moderate statement she made on Sunday with Han Xiao, chairperson of the Athlete Advisory Council. They were part of a board meeting after the IOC said it could take up to four weeks to decide what action to take.

“We know the difficult obstacles that lie ahead and we are all grateful that the IOC has heard our concerns and needs and is working to resolve them as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Hirshland also rejected the idea that the statements of the American athletics and swimming federations – each of which called him to use the leadership role of the USOPC to request a postponement – amounted to a blind man or a woman. crack in the unit. She said she spoke with USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey long before sending the letter, which was later made public.

“Both sports have a very large population, from grassroots to elite athletes, and they need their athletes to know that they are heard,” she said. “They want their athletes to know that their concerns are being communicated, and I can confirm that these concerns are being communicated.”

These concerns will be communicated, said Hirshland, directly to the IOC. And while there are many signs of an inevitable postponement of the games, it is not part of the message that the USOPC sends there.

“It is really important for us to understand the whole environment that our athletes face,” she said. “It is a practical reality that there is no easy answer yet.”