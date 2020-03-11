American tourists quarantined in Spanish hotel after positive coronavirus test: health officials

Nine tourists, mostly from the United States, were quarantined at a hotel in the south Spain after testing positive for coronavirus, said health officials.

The travelers, who have so far shown no symptoms of the disease, have been placed in solitary confinement for 14 days at the Sol Don de Torremolinos hotel complex on the Costa del Sol, about 180 km south of Seville.

The group, which had traveled through the Spanish region of Andalusia, had stayed at the Hotel Don Pablo near Ronda – a popular tourist destination – when a 70-year-old man fell ill. They were transferred to the Sol Don hotel in Torremolinos.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The man is being treated for coronavirus at a hospital in Ronda, about 30 miles from the Costa del Sol, officials said. His wife tested negative for the disease.

A spokesperson for the Andalusian regional health authorities said the nine tourists quarantined at the Torremolinos hotel had tested positive for the coronavirus but had so far shown no symptoms.

Health officials said they believed the group had contracted the virus from a tour guide, who is Italian.

CLICK HERE TO GET ALL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the WHO, more than 118,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus – or COVID-19 – have been observed worldwide in 106 countries and transported internationally. Spain has at least 1,600 cases and 28 deaths.

Italy, who had more than 10,000 infections on Wednesday morning, is the European countries with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, with at least 631 deaths, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

Melía Hotels International, owner of Sol Don de Torremolinos, said in a statement: “While these tourists are in quarantine, they will stay at the hotel and receive food daily on trays to avoid contact with staff . “

“Checks will be performed daily to test their temperatures in accordance with accepted protocols.”

The U.S. Embassy in Madrid was unavailable for comment when contacted by Fox News.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE UNITED STATES EXCEED 1000, AS MICHIGAN SEES ITS FIRST CASES

Last month some 800 tourists, mostly from Britain, were confined Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife in the Canaries after an Italian doctor and his wife, who were staying there, tested positive for coronavirus. Everyone who tested negative has now left the hotel. Four people were being treated for the disease.

The Spanish government has closed schools in Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja, a popular wine region, and the next two weeks, with more than 1.5 million students learning online at home.

In Madrid, which confirmed Wednesday morning 102 cases and 31 deaths, all meetings with more than 1000 people were banned, direct flights between Italy and Spain were suspended until March 25 and the government advised people to work from home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Spanish parliament suspended its activities for a week after a prominent member of the far-right Vox party, Javier Ortega-Smith, was diagnosed with a coronavirus.

Graham Keeley is a freelance writer based in Madrid, Spain.