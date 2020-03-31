Americans face almost unprecedented travel restrictions to the United States as states rush to stem the tide of coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register.

As more and more Americans get sick with the coronavirus and President Trump warns it will peak in April, states across the country are quickly taking steps to impose travel restrictions on people from other parts of the country, regulating interstate travel by Americans to an extent that is unseen not in modern American history.

Rhode Island was one of the first states to place restrictions on Americans from a coronavirus hotspot by requiring all New Yorkers traveling to the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“I want to be clear about this: if you arrive in Rhode Island from New York, you are quarantined,” said Rhode Island Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo at the time. “The reason is that more than half of the coronavirus cases in America are in New York.”

The restriction prompted New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo to threaten to sue while the Rhode Island National Guard went door-to-door in the state to inform New Yorkers of their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“I understand the goal … but there is a point of nonsense, and I think what Rhode Island has done is at this point of nonsense,” said Cuomo. “We need to keep the ideas and policies we implement positive rather than reactionary and emotional.”

Raimondo replied: “[H]We invite you to continue if he wishes. I think it would be very difficult because I am on solid legal ground. “

But Rhode Island later ceased to distinguish New York – which, both statewide and in its largest city, New York, had by far the most cases of coronavirus in the United States – by expand order cover “[a]anyone coming from another Rhode Island state for a non-work purpose. “

This happened as more states decided to impose quarantines on visitors to other states, with the coronavirus crisis likely to last at least a month after President Trump extended this weekend. end White House guidelines on social distancing until April 30.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced Sunday that he would force visitors to his state from anywhere in Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days after previously mandating such a quarantine for travelers from from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans. It also included air travelers from California, Washington State, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami in the new mandatory auto-quarantine.

Delaware also ordered all travelers from abroad to quarantine for 14 days. Hawaii too, before Monday to publish a order to stay at home. Maryland also issued a stay order on Monday, along with a warning from Governor Larry Hogan that people will self-quarantine for 14 days if they have left the state.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott ordered Monday that “anyone, resident or non-resident, traveling to Vermont for any other essential reason must self-quarantine for 14 days”. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed an order requiring all “out-of-state citizens to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival in Mountain State and authorizing West Virginia state police to monitor national roads and highways to enforce this ordinance. ” Kentucky On Monday, applied a similar restriction to its own citizens, telling all Kentuckians that if they left the state, they should self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Florida demanded that anyone entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut self-quarantine for 14 days while setting up roadside checkpoints to screen travelers entering the country ‘State of Louisiana. Oklahoma ordered all travelers from six different states to quarantine for 14 days. Alaska demanded that “all persons” enter the state to quarantine themselves. Montana released an almost identical directive on Monday. So done Massachusetts Friday.

Overall, these travel restrictions, which affect almost every corner of the United States, constitute an almost unprecedented limitation on the freedom of movement of Americans, as all levels of government strive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. Governors cannot legally prevent people, especially Americans, from entering their states. But they can discourage it by applying a 14-day quarantine or similar measures and applying it with their state police or national guard. It seems that this is what many states, in an effort to keep people infected with the coronavirus outside their borders, have decided to do.

These drastic measures reflect the belligerent stance of the federal government, which passed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus last week, and of the state governments, which have taken the largest share. of the responsibility to coordinate the response to the disease throughout the pandemic, take their efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

The federal government almost stepped in over the weekend when Trump said he was considering about forty on New York, parts of New Jersey and certain Connecticut as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. He then tweeted that no such quarantine was necessary and the CDC then issued a travel advisory discouraging Americans from entering the region.

A total of more than 800,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, including more than 166,400 in the U.S. More than 3,200 Americans have died from the coronavirus, including 1,342 in New York on Tuesday morning.

Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.