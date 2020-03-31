Americans in China class action suit explain how life-changing coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE: US plaintiffs in class action filed this month against China say it coronavirus epidemic sowed fear in their daily lives, prevented them from working and took away their beloved family members pandemic has swept the United States – and they blame China.

The lawsuit, which seeks to take advantage of limited exceptions in US law that allow Americans to prosecute other governments, alleges that China “knew COVID-19 was dangerous and capable of causing a pandemic, but acted slowly , has proverbially put his head in the sand, and / or cover it for their own economic benefit. “

Representatives from Berman Law Group, the class action lawsuit supporting the lawsuit, say they have received over 10,000 inquiries from Americans wishing to join the class action. Jeremy Alters, chief strategist and non-mandatory spokesperson for the Berman Law Group, called the trial a struggle to help ordinary people who have been harmed by a country that has unleashed a global pandemic through its neglect.

“It is a business against a global superpower that has the capacity to pay for what they have done,” he said. “They have the money to pay for what they did, and we should all make China pay for what they did.”

One of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit is Raymond Bodine of Richmond, Texas. Her aunts Lauretta and Lenora Joyce are twins in the mid-80s who, until this month, lived together in a assisted living center in the Seattle area. Lauretta and Lenora had both been nuns with the Sisters of Saint Joseph for several years and were extremely close. But their establishment has become a hotspot for coronavirus among residents and caregivers.

Lenora died on March 23 in the early evening, just hours before the twins’ 87th birthday on March 24. Lauretta is currently showing fewer symptoms, according to Bodine.

“Lauretta and Lenora have served people all their lives in the religious community, then in public school systems and have a track of friends and people whom they helped mentor,” said Bodine of her aunts.

He continued: “Even a year ago before all this happened, they were at peace and ready to see the Lord. They have underlying health problems and they really did not need this challenge COVID-19 to push them faster and that’s what really happened. “

Bodine is full of praise for the quality of care Lauretta and Lenora received at their facility and said that China is to blame for not ending an illness that neither her aunt’s caregivers nor the world in general were not ready to face.

“For me, if you are aware of a bad situation and you do not take any measures to contain it, there lies the responsibility.” – Raymond Bodine, nephew of elderly twin sisters diagnosed with COVID-19

“Everything I have read, everything I have watched, it all goes back to China. I have seen where there were public relations stations although the Chinese accuse our American soldiers,” said Bodine. “For me, if you are aware of a bad situation and you do not take any measures to contain it, there lies the responsibility.”

Marites Carman suffered even more directly from the coronavirus – she tested positive for the virus and was quarantined with her husband in their home outside New York while recovering from the disease.

Carman, who believes he contracted the virus while working in Manhattan, said that she still had cold symptoms but that the worst of her experience with the coronavirus was quite serious.

“They looked like the flu, you have a fever, you have coughs and sneezes. I had a few episodes of not being able to breathe properly but I got over it,” she said.

In addition, Carman says that her husband does not know if he can even return to work once the couple is out of quarantine and the pandemic is over.

“They are about to close his business, so he is about to lose his job,” she said, noting that she did not know whether the cuts would be permanent or temporary. “He is facing emotional challenges, there is this stress and the stress with me having COVID-19 does not help.”

“ I have already been the victim of verbal abuse outside when I did not know that I had COVID-19, so there is a chance that I will be in danger after that because of my race … There is this stereotype, this belief, that all Asians in the United States are of Chinese origin or origin. “ – Marites Carman, New Yorker diagnosed with COVID-19

She accuses China.

“They knew the severity of this virus,” said Carman. “They hid it from the world. If they had not done it, if they had been transparent, someone would have developed a remedy or it would not have spread as it did. It would not have not affected the whole world. We were better prepared with the equipment, the social distancing … so yes, it is China’s fault. “

But feeling sick and not being able to work are not the only consequences Carman has suffered as a result of the pandemic. Carman, who is Filipino, was about to receive racist comments based on the coronavirus, as many Asians in the United States have reported in recent weeks.

“I have already been the victim of verbal abuse outside when I did not know that I had COVID-19, so there is a chance that I will be in danger after that because of my race”, said Carman. “There is this stereotype, this belief that all Asians in the United States are of Chinese origin or origin.”

She continued, “I’m very afraid of it … I went to the post office to pick up a package. It was a man behind me. I was the only Asian person there. He shouted that” the Chinese are walking around the spread of the coronavirus. “Of course, he was staring at me. I guess because we were inside the post office, I was safe. If it was outside, I could have been assaulted.”

But the coronavirus doesn’t just affect older Americans and working-age adults. New York City reported the first coronavirus death on Tuesday of a person under the age of 18 and other families with children infected with the coronavirus have faced uncertainty and fear in their lives. clean house.

John Vecchiarello, who lives in Orange County, New York, says his family was almost paralyzed with fear after his 15-year-old son tested positive for the coronavirus. Vecchiarello’s son lives in a house with his three brothers, his mother, his stepfather and his 70-year-old grandmother. This has kept the rest of the family safe from the virus.

“[M]your son is a very empathetic child, he is very attentive … the first thing he said was that he was worried that he hoped that he would not infect any of his friends or his brothers and then well sure he is very worried about his grandmother … It was something that happened to him and he is already worried about the other people around him. “ – John Vecchiarello, father of a 15 year old child who tested positive for the coronavirus

“They live in a mother-daughter together, so obviously when I say quarantined, he literally stayed in his room and did not leave his room, only to use the bathroom, in which case they have several bathrooms Luckily in the house, and they had a bathroom that only he would use, so it was also a blessing that the house allowed him to be quarantined, “said Vecchiarello. “In my mind, I was like, ‘Wow, if we were still in a condo or something like that, how would it have been? “”

Vecchiarello said that his son’s diagnosis made him angry.

“It lasted several days already with still the hope that he did not have coronavirus, then I received the message from my ex-wife that it was positive and, obviously, it created a lot of stress” , did he declare. “For me, it created a lot of anger because at the same time I read the news, I am everything … because I am trying to understand what we are dealing with here, what are we fighting for?”

Vecchiarello continued: “I really thought that the people responsible should be held responsible and I think the trial will give people the opportunity to be held responsible, or in this case, the country.”

Fear and anger, however, were not the only emotions that Vecchiarello felt during his family’s struggle with his son’s diagnosis. He was proud of his son.

“When I spoke to him even the first time, and my son is a very empathetic child, he is very attentive … he did not say that he was afraid, as for him, the first thing he had said is that he was worried hopefully he didn’t infect any of his friends or brothers and then, of course, he’s very worried about his grandmother, “said Vecchiarello. “He was worried about them. It happened to him and he is already worried about the other people around him.”

There are different ways to characterize US efforts to fight the coronavirus. A war against an invisible enemy. A showcase, perhaps, of the ability of Americans to stay at home on the couch. A test of the federal government’s ability to manage an internal crisis.

George Sorial, one of the partners of Lucas Compton, the lobbying firm working with Berman Law Group in its efforts to get publicity for the trial and gain support from the Trump administration, describes it as a patriotic struggle.

“It transcends politics,” Sorial told Fox News. “Even if you look at the collaboration of our two firms, two firms on both sides of the aisle very different. … They are who they are, we are who we are, but that transcends politics. … “It is not a political bipartisan effort on behalf of American citizens. It is almost a patriotic thing to hold this country accountable.”

The lawsuit technically seeks damages based on the Chinese government’s neglect to contain the coronavirus after its first transmission from animals to humans.

This is made difficult, however, by the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act (FSIA) which prevents Americans from prosecuting other countries, except in specific circumstances. The complainants assert that they fall within the exceptions for commercial activity and “personal injury or death” which arise from “the tort or omission of that foreign state or of any official or employee of that foreign state while acting in the course of his duties or employment. “

Yale law professor Stephen L. Carter, however, argued in a recent Bloomberg column that the prosecution’s claims do not fall under the FSIA exceptions.

Bodine, meanwhile, said that one of the most difficult things about his family’s experience with the coronavirus was that his aunt Lauretta no longer had his twin sister with her. For him, it’s personal.

“It is easy for America to consider a large class action in its entirety or the total dollar amount they are going to plead, but it really concerns people,” said Bodine.