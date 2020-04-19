Americans store frozen pizzas, causing a potential shortage, amidst the coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It’s not delivery, it’s out of stock.

the coronavirus the pandemic is believed to have caused shortages of various items, with people stocking up while sheltering at home. This has created an increased demand for food which can be stored for long periods without deteriorating.

Apparently people really like Pizza.

During March, Americans bought $ 275 million in frozen pizza, Adweek reports. This would represent an increase of 92% over the same period of the previous year (some brands reported an increase in sales of up to 190%).

According to Adweek, the increase in frozen pizza sales is comparable to the recent toilet paper rush. As news of the coronavirus and impending closures broke out, the Americans apparently stocked up on toilet paper, causing sales to increase by about 104%.

Ashley Lind, director of demand science at Conagra Brands, which makes the popular frozen pizza Celeste Pizza, told the store, “It’s not hard to imagine that a lot of people are looking for easy and practical solutions that are also family favorites. In addition, when we live in uncertain times – as many of us are today – we see an increase in the number of consumers turning to highly regarded comfort foods. Frozen pizza checks many of these boxes for consumers. “

Growing demand has made it difficult for some stores to keep the freezer in stock.

A spokesman for the manufacturer of Newman’s Own told Adweek that she did not expect a major short-term supply disruption.

The prospect of a shortage of frozen pizza provoked a reaction on social networks, with some users apparently jokingly compare it to the same problems with toilet paper or hand sanitizer.