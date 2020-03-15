‘America’s Got Talent’ stops filming amid COVID-19 epidemic

“America has talent“Stopped filming in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic – as judge Heidi Klum awaits a test for the virus, The Post may reveal.

The television success – NBC’s top rated summer program – filmed auditions in Los Angeles until Friday.

The cast and the team shot on Friday without an audience, with only one essential team.

However, as a precaution, the show is closed, sources confirmed.

Show stars Simon Cowell, Howie mandel, Sofia vergara and Heidi Klum have been on set – but Klum left the series Tuesday after falling ill.

Insiders said she first thought she had food poisoning, but speaking to fans on Instagram from her bed on Friday, the model said:

“It all started with a shiver, a feeling of fever, a cough and a runny nose.

“I don’t feel well, that’s why I stayed at home not to infect anyone.”

Klum explained his confusion surrounding his symptoms and tthe difficulty she had in taking a COVID-19 test.

“I just hope it’s a cold. I would love to take the coronavirus test, but there just isn’t one here, ”said Klum.

“I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t have one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel well. “

Meanwhile, Mandel – an avowed germaphobe – was photographed arriving on set in a hazmat suit.

A source on the set said: “The top priority is the care and well-being of the team and everyone working on the show, and their families.”

Freemantle producers were not available to comment.

A Freemantle source said that measures had been taken to minimize the risk of exposure through their remaining productions.

Staff members were also encouraged to work remotely.

“AGT” was a few days before the end of the audition rounds for season 15. The source said that production of “Family Feud” is also on hold, while “American Idol” is on a scheduled production break, adding that producers will decide on new measures in the coming weeks.

