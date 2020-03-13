Amid concerns over coronaviruses, “The Tonight Show”, “Late Night” halt production

NBC said it would suspend production of its two flagship late-night programs for at least two weeks, the latest fallout around hourly television related to the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Friday, “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will suspend production due to a previously scheduled hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23. get closer to the start of production, “NBC said in a statement.

The two shows had planned to start broadcasting Monday without audiences in the studio, a nod to the new demands of life under the spread of coronavirus. All the late night programs in the country had made similar decisions, which means that each national late-night program will take place without one of the elements of the format base – a live crowd that can react to all the jokes and sketches, and even influence the host’s actions and tone during a segment or overnight.

THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL UNVEILS THE LIST AT THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: KENDRICK LAMAR, DIANA ROSS, PLUS

“Tonight” will record an original episode for Thursday evening without an audience, said NBC. Guests include Dr. Oz, Mandy Moore and Dane DeHaan. “Late at night with Seth Meyers“Will air this evening, but will release an original” Closer Look “segment – one of the features of the series – for digital consumption. The show had previously booked actors John Krasinski and Regina Hall as well as Bones UK for broadcast Thursday.

THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC PRODUCTION OF LOS ANGELES IS RESTRICTED AND SLOWED DOWN AMONG CORONAVIRUS

Lack of audience can change the energy of broadcasts. On Wednesday evening, Samantha Bee took place without an audience on TBS’s “Full Frontal”, the first show to be broadcast without crowds in the studio. With only a handful of her own staff in the studio, she seemed more loose, laughing at different times in different segments of the show – almost as if she was just trying to joke about her friends. This allowed for a more relaxed presentation, in which the show may not be everything, but at least it could continue.

HOW CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS ENTERTAINMENT: ALL MAJOR DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

“Saturday Night Live”, which depends on feedback from its audience to help guide the program, is on hiatus until March 28. No decision regarding the presence of an audience in the studio has been announced.