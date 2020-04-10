Amid cuts to coronavirus, Texas hospital offers employee bonuses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As many as 16 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, and front-line health workers have seen their wages cut and reduced benefits while putting their personal health at risk to care for the sick in the country new coronavirus the patients.

But in Texas, where there have been more than 11,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a hospital is working to ensure that its employees who have been sidelined by canceled surgeries and forced to take paid time off are at least partially compensated for this.

“What our CEO Mark Wallace did a few days ago sent an email explaining to everyone how much we appreciate, of course, the work they do – but also by understanding the stress they suffer, so more than 10,000 employees received a bonus of $ 500, and part-time employees received a bonus of $ 250, “MaryJo Andre, chief nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, told Fox News.

Andre said the hospital realizes that money is not necessarily going to change anyone’s life, but it helps show staff that they are appreciated during this difficult time.

“For us it is not a difficult thing – we have experienced many other incidents, nothing like this pandemic, but we have had something similar to Harvey and at other times when we really ask our employees to go above and beyond, “said Andre, adding that the initiative extends beyond nurses and doctors and includes environmental and food service workers who support caregivers.

“They are just as critical as everyone else, so it really involved all of our front line workers,” she said.

Andre said the hospital is currently working with other Texas Medical Center hospitals on various initiatives to support employees in other ways, including additional programs to extend paid leave. She said she hopes other employers across the country who are struggling to keep their workers will formulate similar support initiatives to keep them engaged.

“It was an unprecedented event,” she said. “We are aware of this and we are doing everything we can to take care of our patients and our staff – our employees.”

Regarding the scene on the ground, Andre said it had been a lot of preparation and collaboration with other centers that had already seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“It was difficult,” she said. “Our full command center has been open for over 30 days.”

Andre said the hospital had a “very strong emergency management preparedness plan” and that he was monitoring the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to staff to keep him safe.

“I think one of the things people have to understand is that even here in the hospital, we practice the basics,” she said. “We do social distancing, we do hand hygiene, we do the same things they need to do at home. Many of them have to stay at home and not go anywhere. As caregivers and people running command centers, we need to be here and we do it in the safest possible way. “

Adhering to guidelines set out by public and local health officials will also help stop the spread of the coronavirus “much more quickly,” she said.