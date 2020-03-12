Amid virus precautions, the Tokyo Olympic flame is lit in Greece

The flame of the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday in Athens, the cradle of the old games in a ceremony reduced due to the coronavirus.

Standing in front of the ruined Temple of Hera in Ancient Olympia, a Greek actress playing the role of a pagan priestess used a concave mirror to focus the rays of the sun on a silver torch, causing a fire.

After a seven-day relay across Greece, the flame will be handed over to Tokyo officials next week at a ceremony in the old reconstructed stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

The ceremonial part of the lighting of the flames on Thursday took place with a mocking and archaic splendor: young men and women dressed in pleated dresses, a prayer to Apollo – the ancient Greek god of light – and dancing on flutes and drums under a magnificent blue sky as the blackbirds sang.

But fears of the coronavirus forced Greek officials to ban members of the public from attending the ceremony and to dramatically reduce the number of officials and journalists invited. Normally, several thousand people from many countries gather on the earthen shores of the ancient stadium of Olympia to watch the ceremony.

The ancient games were held in Olympia for over 1,000 years until they were stopped in the early Christian era because of their pagan past.