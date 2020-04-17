Amy Klobuchar Says Allegations of Misconduct Against Joe Biden “Have Been Investigated”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.said on Thursday that all allegations of sexual misconduct needed to be fully investigated and said former vice president Joe Biden had been examined.

“He said, and I agree with that, you have to get to the bottom of every case and every allegation. I think the New York Times – I haven’t read all the stories. I read that one, “she said. say it MSNBC.

She appeared to be referring to a long Times report titled “Review of Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegations against Joe Biden”.

“Your viewers should read this,” said Klobuchar to MSNBC host Ari Melber. “It was very thorough. They interviewed people. And I did a lot of work on it. I actually led the effort to change the rules in the United States Senate to make it easier to present these cases and that we have taxpayers “do not pay for misconduct. “

MICHAEL DAVIS: BIDEN AND THE NEW YORK TIMES – OERE IS NOW THE STANDARD ON ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT?

“I think this matter has been investigated. I know the vice president as a leader in domestic violence, I have worked with him on it. And I think, once again , viewers should read the article. It was very comprehensive. “

Klobuchar once competed against Biden in the Democratic primary, but quickly became one of the many former candidates who approved him for the Democratic nomination.

More media

Tara Reade, former collaborator of Joe Biden, accuses the presumed democratic presidential candidate of having sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, while he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the accusations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In two recent interviews with the Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged that the assault took place in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She filed a police report in Washington Thursday saying that ‘she had been the victim of a sexual assault by an anonymous person in 1993, a copy of which was obtained by the PA.

This is not the first time that Reade has charged the former vice president. Last year, Reade publicly accused Biden of inappropriate contact but did not allege sexual assault.