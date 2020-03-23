Amy Klobuchar says her husband has a coronavirus: “I pray for him”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on Monday that her husband had tested positive coronavirus and that he is currently being treated in a Virginia hospital.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., A former Democratic presidential hopeful, said that her husband received the results of her COVID-19 test on Monday morning.

“Although I cannot see it and it is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I constantly call and send and send SMS,” said Klobuchar in a declaration. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery.”

Klobuchar said that her husband was “exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person”.

Klobuchar described her husband’s symptoms, saying that he “continues to have a severe, severe temperature and cough.”

“When he started coughing up blood, he had a chest test and x-ray and they checked it at a hospital in Virginia because of various things, including very low oxygen levels that didn’t really improved, “she said. “He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not on a ventilator.”

Klobuchar explained that she and her husband “had been in different places for two weeks” and that she was “outside the 14 day period to get sick”. She added that her doctor advised her not to be tested for COVID-19.

“As everyone knows, there are shortages of testing for people who need it everywhere and I am not qualified to get one by any standard,” she said. “I love my husband so much and not being able to be in the hospital with him is one of the most difficult things about this disease.”

She added, “I hope he comes home soon. I know that so many Americans are experiencing this situation and much worse right now. I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile, I work in the Senate to get help for the American people. “

Klobuchar’s announcement comes after Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Said he had tested positive for COVID-19, sending himself along with the Senses. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in auto-quarantine. GOP Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Co., And Rick Scott, R-Fla., Are also in self-quarantine on interactions with different people who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, the United States had 35,345 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 473.