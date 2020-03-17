An employee of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Georgia tests positive for the coronavirus

A Anheuser-Busch factory worker Georgia has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said on Tuesday in a statement.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, is receiving medical attention and is currently isolated. The company added that “product safety and quality” was not affected.

“An employee at our Cartersville site tested positive for COVID-19 and, as directed by local health authorities, we have taken immediate action to isolate this person and ensure that they receive the necessary medical care and support. “said Kaitlin Craig, director of corporate communications. in Anheuser-Busch, according to WGCL-TV of Atlanta.

The plant continues to operate and the company said its “ability to serve our consumers, our retailers and our communities has not been affected”.

“At Anheuser-Busch, the health and safety of our employees and our communities is our number one priority and we have implemented a number of precautionary measures throughout our company to combat COVID-19,” says the press release, according to the press release. station.

Georgia has 120 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday morning. A 67-year-old man with underlying health conditions died on Thursday after being tested positive on March 7.