Ana de Armas remembers auditioning for Ryan Gosling for ‘Blade Runner 2049’: ‘I was shaking so much’

Ana de Armas looks back on his past auditions – and there is one in particular that really stands out.

Addressing American Airlines in-flight magazine American style for her April / May issue, the 31-year-old actress remembers meeting her future “Blade Runner 2049“co-star Ryan Gosling for the first time.

“Oh, damn it, yes, I was nervous,” she said with a laugh when asked about their first meeting.

BEN AFFLECK AND ANA DE ARMAS MEET: REPORT

De Armas, who would play Gosling Joi’s holographic girlfriend in the 2017 film, auditioned several times for the role.

“I auditioned three times for Joi, and the third time, I knew he would be there. I was shaking so much, “she said.” They put you together in a room and made you read things, to see how your chemistry is.

“I would like to have the tape of this meeting,” continued De Armas. “I was very lucky – because these men are all very handsome – but the best part is who they are as people. I have had the best partners.”

‘NO TIME TO DIE’ CAN LOSE UP TO 50 MILLION DOLLARS AFTER REPEATING THE DATE OF RETURN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The star worked with actors like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ben Affleck, who she is currently dating.

Now De Armas should appear in “No time to die“in November after the payment of the Bond franchise on its initial release date in April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman. I associate it with a kind of standards of perfection and beauty beyond normal. Things that I didn’t match, ”said de Armas of his next role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to explain that she was “shocked” when the director called her to give the concert, although the character is not yet written.

“Usually these women [Bond girls], they must be saved. Or they die. Or are bad. I needed to read this script. And it took a bit, but they sent the scenes to me. This is important because I want to bring something else to the story, “she said.