Ancaster family faces death and birth – COVID-19 sets it apart

Alison Michilsen lost her grandfather just a few days ago and is expecting her third child on Thursday – and COVID-19 deprives her family of the chance to celebrate one life or the other.

“It’s a very strange and surreal moment … to bring a life and to lose a life in the same week,” said Alison, 33.

“He was excited to see his great grandchild and now I didn’t expect that and I can’t even say goodbye properly.”

COVID-19 has not infected anyone in his family, but he is punishing them all.

Due to the physical distancing measures put in place to mitigate the new coronavirus, Alison will have to wait months before attending a ceremony for the death of her grandfather and presenting the rest of his family to his newborn baby.

“No one can say goodbye”

Martin Poos, Alison’s 88-year-old grandfather died Saturday after a life of devotion to his community in Grimsby, Ontario, and to his family.

He formed the city’s youth soccer club, served as a city councilor for Grimsby City Council and helped the community in other ways, prompting the city to name its main football field at Grimsby’s Southward Park after him. .

“He was just a big person with a big heart,” said Alison.

Martin Poos, 88, died Saturday with his family nearby, but he will likely have to wait months before being buried with his family because of COVID-19. (Submitted by Alison Michilsen)

Poos is said to have had a busy funeral this week. Now it will take months before he receives one.

“It looks like there is no closure … no one has the right to say goodbye,” said Alison.

“Who knows when we can do it? When we can get together, even for a funeral, a celebration of life, it’s very strange.”

Among the many things Poos has accomplished, one thing he has always been looking forward to is meeting his next great grandson.

A “very scary” time to be born

Alison has a nine-year-old daughter, Callie, and a seven-year-old son, Jace, but said the delivery this time is “very scary”.

Her newborn son, whom she will name Reed, is due to arrive on Thursday.

Steve and Alison Michilsen, 37 and 33, are both worried about the birth of their third child because of the new coronavirus. They plan to deliver the baby at McMaster University Children’s Hospital, which had a nurse test positive for COVID-19 last week. (Submitted by Alison Michilsen)

She plans to give birth at McMaster Children’s Hospital, where a nurse recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“You just don’t know who’s been where and who’s what,” said Alison.

“I just hope we can get out sooner than expected.”

Her husband Steve was laid off because of the virus.

He is already hesitant to leave the house. Now he will be the only one authorized by Alison’s side at the hospital – and if he leaves the hospital, he will not be allowed to return.

There has never been a more lonely time to be born.

“This is a big life event not only for me … I was looking forward to [family] come to the hospital, “said Alison.

And it can take months before the newborn meets his grandparents, who are also cautious about COVID-19.

“How old will he be when people finally manage to hold him, in addition to seeing him out the window?” Said Alison.

“My mom said,” No … we don’t plan to hold this baby in two months, “which is sad from his point of view too, you don’t have this bonding experience.”

Steve, Jace, Callie and Alison expect to welcome a new family member this week – a newborn son, who will be named Reed. But a few days earlier, his great-grandfather died. The family will not have the chance to properly celebrate either life because of COVID-19. (Submitted by Alison Michilsen)

And while Alison waits for the answers to a swarm of questions buzzing in her brain, she tries to imagine all the possible situations in which she could find herself because of the virus.

But Alison still has a glimmer of optimism in the cruel circumstances.

“This whole pandemic makes you realize what is important in life,” she said.

“Family is more important and your health is more important and the things that people care about are not really a problem.”