Ancient Mars had 2 deep underground water tanks, study finds

Scientists have discovered that two unique reservoirs of ancient water once flowed deep beneath the surface of March.

It’s hard to believe, but at one time, the dry, dusty red planet was humid and lush.

“Many people have tried to understand the history of water from Mars,” said Jessica Barnes, planetologist at the University of Arizona. declaration. “Like, where did the water come from? How long was it in the crust [surface] Of March? Where does the inner water of Mars come from? What can water tell us about the formation and evolution of Mars? “

Barnes and colleagues examined the hydrogen isotopes trapped in the rocks of Mars. Isotopes are variants of an element with different numbers of neutrons. They studied samples they knew came from the crust of the planet: the Black Beauty and Allan Hills meteorites.

Researchers have discovered that two types of geochemically different Martian volcanic rocks – enriched shergottites and depleted shergottites – contain water with different ratios of hydrogen isotopes.

Their analysis, published today in Nature geoscience, showed that Mars probably received water from at least two very different sources at the start of its history.

The variability noted by the researchers seems to imply that Mars, unlike the Earth and the Moon, never had an ocean of magma completely encompassing the planet.

