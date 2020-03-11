Andrew Yang approves Biden for president: “The math says Joe is our prohibitive candidate”

Andrew Yang became the last former 2020 candidate to announce his approval of the former vice president Joe Biden.

“I believe Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate and I said that I will always support anyone. I hereby approve that Joe Bien is not only the Democratic candidate, but for the next president from the United States, “Yang said to a CNN panel on Tuesday evening.

Yang, who became a CNN commentator after retiring from the 2020 race in February, said he previously supported Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., In 2016, calling him “inspiration” and encouraged his own presidential candidacy, but said “the math says Joe is our prohibitive candidate.”

“We have to get the party together,” said Yang. “We have to start working to defeat Donald Trump in the fall.”

BERNIE SANDERS SUPPORTERS AND PROGRESSIVES ARE THE ALARM ON BIDEN’S “COGNITIVE DECLINE”

Yang warned Biden that if he campaigned to “resume business as usual,” he would risk losing the young voters who supported Sanders and his own campaign.

The businessman was not the first abandonment of 2020 to approve Biden this week. Senators Kamala Harris, D-Calif., And Cory Booker, D-N.J., Formally approved the former vice-president on Monday.

Prior to Super Tuesday, Biden accumulated approvals from Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Sanders also has the support of his former competitors, including New York mayor Bill de Blasio, spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and former senator Mike Gravel.