Andy Cohen makes `` Watch What Happens Live '' at home in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic

Andy Cohen is the last late evening host to move his show from a studio to his home during the coronavirus epidemic.

The “Watch what’s happening live“The creator and producer announced Friday that he would record episodes in his New York apartment instead of shutting down production entirely.

The first episode of Cohen will air on Sunday and will feature superfan Bravo Jerry O’Connell, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes and “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer.

‘CONAN’ WILL BROADCAST NEW EPISODES ON AN IPHONE DESPITE OTHER LATE NIGHT SHOWS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

“Our program is undoubtedly the most lo-tech program in the late evening in its current form. So the idea of ​​lowering it a few more notches is just ironic and hilarious, “said Cohen Variety.

He continued, “I mean, we’re the show I still can’t believe he’s getting a live signal from a very small clubhouse in Soho. So now we’re going to be from my own clubhouse. in the West Village. My show has always been something like a little coffee klatch, a party type show. And that seemed to be a very natural extension not only of the show, but of course of the time we are in. moment. “

Other guests for next week include singer John Mayer on Monday evening and some of the actors in “Vanderpump Rules” will be invited on Tuesday evening.

“From what I’ve been told, it may be a few more levels than Skype,” said Cohen of the series. Last week, he hosted his radio show from his West Village residence.

2020 EMMYS DEFERRED DAY DUE TO CONCERNS CONCERNING CORONAVIRUSES

The idea of ​​an Emmy winner to move “WWHL” home comes from the heels of other hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel also shifting their operations.

Fallon was hilariously interrupted by one of his daughters while he was trying to interview Jennifer Garner via video chat, and Cobert filmed segments in the tub of his New Jersey home. Kimmel made “minilogues” during his quarantine.