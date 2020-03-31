Andy Puzder on the stoppages of employees of Amazon and Instacart: “ disaster ” if online orders slow down

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Former CEO of CKE Restaurants Andy Puzder says on “American press room“On Tuesday, he thinks companies like Amazon and Instacart Online Grocery Delivery Service “Do What They Can” To Protect Employees coronavirus pandemic.

Puzder made the comment in reaction to the fact that some warehouse workers from Instacart and Amazon left work on Monday demanding greater guarantees against the new coronavirus.

“These people from Amazon and Instacart are not stupid people,” said Puzder.

“They know that the two most important things in a business are number one of your employees and number two of your customers, so I’m sure they want to do everything they can to protect the health of employees.” But if they don’t protect their employees, if they allow this virus to spread in their facilities, they will lose business, people will stop ordering from them so I am sure they will do whatever they can do it, ”he said.

The one-day strikes, which had little impact on consumers, drew attention to the growing dissatisfaction of low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Many workers in high demand are part-time or contract workers, who do not receive sick leave or health care.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

Puzder said Amazon and Instacart “should be very concerned about these protests because if people are afraid to order online, they will stop ordering online and it would be a disaster for the country right now with the current crisis . “

Instacart and Amazon say they are working to ensure workers have sanitation and have taken steps to raise wages and extend paid sick leave.

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is calling for an investigation from Amazon after the online shopping giant fired an employee who organized a strike on Staten Island.

Christian Smalls protested what he believed to be poor working conditions during the coronavirus epidemic after a colleague tested positive.

Fox News asked Amazon to comment on James’ call for an investigation. Although they did not comment on this development, a spokesman said in a statement that Smalls had violated the conditions of his employment, in particular by leaving a quarantine paid to participate in the demonstration. They also said that Smalls had “received several warnings for violating social distancing guidelines”.

The pups were in quarantine after being in contact with an infected colleague.

“Because you are an activist who does not prevent you from following company security procedures and if in fact he violated those procedures, then they were fully entitled to fire him and they should have dismissed him because ‘he is down there. do exactly what he is protesting against, “said Puzder.

“He would have spread the virus. I don’t know if he did that. We don’t know what happened. We have two versions here, but I have not heard him deny it in any of the statements that have been published and, therefore, I think Amazon has probably acted correctly, “he continued. “But that also doesn’t mean that you should fire your employees every time they speak. It’s a big problem. Amazon needs to fix this problem. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amazon said it had taken “extreme measures” to clean up their facilities and have security equipment. They also noted that only 15 of the 5,000 workers at the Staten Island facilities participated in Monday’s demonstration.

Ronn Blitzer of Fox News, Ken Martin of Fox Business and The Associated Press contributed to this report.