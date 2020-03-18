Announcement of a group of 22 coronaviruses in an Illinois nursing home

Nearly two dozen people tested positive for coronavirus in a Chicago suburban nursing home, announced Tuesday 160 cases have been reported in Illinois.

the Illinois Department of Public Health announced over the weekend that the first resident of the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, Illinois had tested positive for COVID-19.

After “aggressive tests” in the installation of DuPage County, state officials confirmed 21 more case at the facility, which includes 17 residents and four employees.

“Residents of nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them,” IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “We can see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those entering and leaving these facilities during that they provide care to residents. “

Among the patients of the establishment, two remain hospitalized while the conditions of the others have not yet been made public, FOX32 reported.

The announcement was made at a press conference with Governor JB Pritzker and state officials, who confirmed the first death of COVID-19 in Illinois – a Chicago woman in her sixties.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that we have feared since the early days of this epidemic: the first COVID-19 death in Illinois,” said Pritzker. said in a statement. “All of Illinois supports this patient’s family and loved ones by mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There will be times in the coming weeks and months that this burden will have more of us can bear – it’s one of those moments, but we’re going to get through this together. “

In the wake of the long-term care facility cluster, Illinois officials said they had released updated guidelines for nursing homes.

In addition to canceling all group activities and joint meals, the authorities have restricted all visits, except for certain situations of compassion, such as residents at the end of life. Illinois officials have also asked nursing homes to restrict all volunteers and non-essential health staff.

Nursing homes are also implementing active screening of residents and health staff for fever and respiratory symptoms

The IDPH reports 160 cases of COVID-19 in 15 counties in Illinois, making people aged 9 to 91 sick.

The Chicago health commissioner said on Tuesday that the numbers should continue to rise.

“I guess we will be seeing a lot more cases in the coming days because we are seeing a lot more tests,” said Dr. Allison Arwady. “This is a good thing.”