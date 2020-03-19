Another CPAC participant tests positive for coronavirus, as the 1st patient in convalescence

Another participant from last month Conservative Political action conference tested positive for coronavirus, government of D.C.

Earlier this week, District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser announced an update to the number of people who test positive for the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, bringing the total in Washington to 31.

Bowser said Tuesday that the new cases included a 23-year-old man. The D.C. government said it was looking for potential contacts with others for all of these cases, but specifically noted the 23-year-old CPAC conference.

A CPAC spokesperson told Fox News that they had contacted D.C. health officials to try to locate any additional information.

Meanwhile, Fox News has learned that the first infected participant from CPAC, who, according to reports, is a New York-based doctor, has left New Jersey hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 and is now completing his recovery at home.

A CPAC spokesperson told Fox News on Thursday that the organization was in direct contact with this person and their family to monitor their progress and recovery.

The first case sparked a backstage rush to identify who else the person had been in contact with, prompting key Republican lawmakers to quarantine themselves.

Representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows later quarantined themselves “out of caution” after being informed by CPAC organizers that they had contacted the sick.

President Trump and Vice President Pence, who heads the official coronavirus task force, attended and spoke at CPAC. Neither of them came into contact with the sick individual, according to the White House. Trump tested negative.

As of Thursday morning, the United States currently has more than 9,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 50 states, including Washington, D.C. To date, the United States has recorded 150 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Trump administration task force predicted on Tuesday that the number of cases in the United States could peak in about 45 days.