Answers to questions about coronaviruses: Do we have a plan for the second wave of coronaviruses?

Fox News Medical Contributor Dr Marty Makary, professor of public health at Johns Hopkins University, joined “Special report with Bret Baier“to answer questions from viewers regarding the lawsuit coronavirus epidemic and the possibility of opening up the economy.

How do you think [the Trump admistration is] going to come [the decision to open up the economy] know what you know about our current situation?

Dr. Marty Makary: Well, we have had very encouraging news today, and we have the benefit of looking at Europe and countries like Italy and Spain. We are behind them in the face of this pandemic. As they start to return to work and decide who returns to work, we can first learn some lessons, “said Makary.” In general, these pandemics are symmetrical. And if you look at the different curves and patterns that the peak usually represents, you’re halfway there. So, I still feel good in June, when we are going to the green light, hopefully a little earlier. But I plan to June.

I wiped my money with disinfectant wipes. Do the wipes kill germs and help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Makary: Everything is useful because this virus is a fragile virus. It does not do well in the environment, does not do well with wind and UV light. So wiping something for 10 seconds is better than five seconds. 20 seconds is better than 10 and soap is better than nothing. And certainly, alcohol is the most effective.

Is absorption through the skin completely excluded? If the drug can be administered topically, what prevents the absorption of a virus?

Makary: That is true. Small molecules and very small drugs can diffuse through the skin. And some drugs are topical. But this virus is selective for the respiratory cells, for the mucosa. It is mainly an infection of the respiratory tract in the mouth and mucous membranes. So, no, he has no evidence of direct passage through the skin.

I would like to know more about the second wave of the virus. We have projections on a plan for that. Also, do we have a plan for 51% of infected people who are reinfected?

Makary: It should come as no surprise when there are cases in the fall. We might want to consider it almost as a chronic illness until we have therapy. But historically, the last waves of autumn after the big waves of winter are much smaller. In 1918 it was about a quarter to a third of the size. And hopefully now that everyone is programmed and hooked up to social distancing and good hand washing and other good hygiene techniques, we might be able to quickly go into preparation mode and manage that. ‘a way that acts like the seed of the flu this fall.