Antigonish Superstore staff after mystery shopping decides to buy groceries for seniors

Atlantic Superstore staff in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, decided to use an anonymous gift that was dropped off by a customer on Monday to buy groceries for four seniors living in the area.

A man put down 10 sealed envelopes covered with messages like “Thank you for working”, “Thank you for everything you do during COVID-19” and “Thank you for the community”. Each envelope contained $ 40 and the man wanted the envelopes to be distributed to store staff.

“I was flabbergasted that someone did,” said store manager Patti Hilton.

During the crowding on Monday morning, the staff decided to use the $ 400 to buy groceries for four seniors.

These are the thank you cards which each contained $ 40. (Mark Boudreau)

“Here’s the problem, we’re still working. We always get a paycheck every week and there are so many unemployed people and so many seniors who need help right now that we decided to pay the ahead, “said Hilton.

“The colleagues were delighted, applauding. They really had this idea.”

Tuesday, the races for the seniors were not yet finished. Hilton said staff will make the deliveries personally, which is expected to boost recipients’ morale.

Patti Hilton is the director of Atlantic Superstore at Antonish. (Patti Hilton)

“Everything you hear right now is bad. You go home, turn on the TV and wonder how much [COVID-19] there are cases today, “said Hilton.

“So it’s nice to have, especially right now, to have something like this in the store. Just a good feeling of happiness for everyone.”