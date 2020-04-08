Antiviral treatment for coronaviruses developed by scientists at UNC Chapel Hill is heading for clinical trials

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Urged to find a viable treatment option for COVID-19 patients, scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill hope they have found at least one solution.

Researchers at the university’s Gillings School of Global Public Health have developed a potential antiviral treatment that they say “promises to reduce lung damage” in people infected with the new virus.

The antiviral treatment, EIDD-2801, has been tested in mice infected with both MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The drug was also tested on cultured human lung cells infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to a UNC press release to Chapel Hill.

Researchers have found that antiviral therapy, which can be given in pill form, prevents serious lung infection in mice when used as a prophylactic.

“When given as treatment 12 or 24 hours after the onset of infection, EIDD-2801 can reduce the degree of lung damage and weight loss in mice,” said the release. “This window of opportunity should be longer in humans, as the period between the onset and death of coronavirus disease is generally longer in humans than in mice.”

Theoretically, the drug could be used both as a prophylactic or as a preventative for those who may have been exposed to the new virus but are not yet showing signs and when treating less sick patients, the researchers said.

The team’s first results were published online earlier this week by the journal. Scientific translational medicine. The drug is expected to be in clinical trials in humans later this spring.

“With the appearance of three new human coronaviruses in the past 20 years, it is likely that we will continue to see more,” first author Timothy Sheahan said in a statement. “EIDD-2801 holds promise not only for treating COVID-19 patients today, but also for treating new coronaviruses that may emerge in the future.”