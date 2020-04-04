Antonio Brown formally charged with assaulting driver outside Florida home: report

NFL wide receiver Antonio brown was formally charged with suspected assault of a moving truck driver in front of his Florida at home in January, reports have it.

Brown faces criminal robbery, battery, and criminal mischief charges for January 21 incident where he and his coach assaulted a truck driver outside his Hollywood home for a financial dispute , ESPN reported, citing Broward County court documents from March 20.

Police replied home 31-year-old after a moving truck driver, hired to move Brown’s property from California at his Florida home, accused the free agent and his coach, Glenn Holt, of attacking him and damaging the truck.

An arrest warrant was issued against Brown and he surrendered two days later.

Brown was originally charged with battery robbery, but the latest filings do not include this charge, ESPN reported.

With regard to the tort charge, the documents indicate that Brown “actually and intentionally” struck the driver against his will. The criminal mischief charge accuses Brown of maliciously injuring the driver’s property of $ 200 or less.

At the time of the incident, the driver claimed $ 860 in damages.

The NFL will likely examine the new charges against Brown as they continue to investigate allegations of sexual assault brought against him by his former coach Britney Taylor.

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders out of season. He did not play a regular season game for the Raiders and was released after a turbulent off-season.

It was then recovered by the New England Patriots but only played one game before his release after 11 days following the allegations of sexual assault.