AOC and Omar call for removal of “profit motive” from US coronavirus decisions and “nationalization” of health care

In videos published Thursday evening, American representatives of the far left. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar push for a seemingly socialist US government overhaul in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The first-time progressive Democratic delegates, New York and Minnesota, respectively, call for the removal of the “profit motive” from legislators’ decisions and for the “nationalization” of the national health system.

They and other Democrats have criticized President TrumpThe Commission’s decision to authorize the governors and legislatures of the country’s 50 states, as well as the United States, to largely define their own strategies for responding to the virus – which has affected regions to varying degrees.

The videos were posted on Twitter by The Hill, but it was unclear when they were recorded. Ocasio-Cortez and Omar each present their views on how they would modify current federal efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

Their remarks came as President Trump’s job approval ratings hit a record high in a Fox News poll released Thursday. The same poll showed that a majority (51%) specifically approved of Trump’s management of the federal coronavirus response effort.

“For some reason, we have a huge problem with the enactment of the Defense Production Law to save lives and guarantee health care,” says Ocasio-Cortez in his video, referring to the laws of war. from Korea which allows the president to order private companies to produce goods deemed vital to national interests.

In late March, President Trump invoked the law to Direct General Motors start producing ventilators for hospitals across the country.

Nevertheless, Ocasio-Cortez says that the United States faces “a much deeper problem with the systemic priorities that we currently have in the United States.”

“But it is never too late to change it,” she adds. “We have to organize ourselves to change these priorities from our budget to our production.

“We need to start demanding and organizing from the bottom up – movements at the base, from nurses to warehouse workers to grocery store workers and congress halls, demanding that we withdraw the profit motive from our decisions and that we redefine our priorities for the public good and the health of ordinary people. “

Omar: the “disadvantaged” states

Meanwhile, Omar pursues the Trump administration’s policy of promoting state autonomy.

“The states themselves are disadvantaged when the federal government makes an offer against them” for medical equipment, says Omar.

“Large companies may not want to produce the necessary items because it is not profitable for them. I think this is already understood by a lot of people right now and that we hear so many people making their voices heard every day and we are actually tackling the systematic problem that we have where we create a hierarchy and where the benefits are always placed above people. “

In mid-March, Omar praised Trump unusually for suspending foreclosures and invoking the Defense Production Act, calling the moves “incredible and The right answer at this critical time. ”

But in early April, she was back criticize the presidentcomparing the daily White House coronavirus briefings to a “train wreck”. His recent video continued criticism.

“As a federal government, we have the right tools to deploy and it is deplorable, truly and unreasonable that all of the tools we have are not being deployed now and it is shameful to continue putting lives at risk.

“And so it’s important for us to nationalize the supply chain, it’s important for us to take action to nationalize our health care system.” It is important for us to really call for the nationalization of our supply chain and our health system. “

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar both approved the self-proclaimed democratic socialist senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., For president, but Sanders announced this week campaign suspension following a series of Democratic primary losses against former Vice President Joe Biden.