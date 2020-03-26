AOC launches stimulus against coronaviruses and accuses GOP of not having issued checks to all immigrants

representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Does not share the enthusiasm of Democratic leaders for the coronavirus stimulus bill that the Senate passed this week after lengthy negotiations, saying that the provision that will send money to individuals does not go far enough.

According to the bill, non-resident foreigners are not eligible for payments, which are generally $ 1,200 for those who file taxes individually and $ 2,400 for those who file jointly.

“To clarify, $ 1,200 checks go ONLY to certain numbers with social security numbers, NOT to immigrants with tax identification numbers (ITINs),” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Thanks to the GOP, these checks will be cut from the backs of * immigrant taxpayers * who receive nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St receives $ 4T[.]”

An individual tax identification number (ITIN) is, as The IRS describes, “a tax treatment number available only for certain non-resident and resident foreigners, their spouses and dependents who cannot obtain a social security number.” This includes illegal immigrants.

Although Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi praised Senate Democrats for using their “leverage” to achieve party goals with the bill, Ocasio-Cortez has accused Republicans and the Trump administration to have retained those in need “hostage” to guarantee benefits to businesses.

“What Trump + Senate GOP has done is detain vulnerable hospitals, workers and hostages so they can get $ 500 billion (which will be turned into $ 4T) for corporate well-being” she said. “Without Wall St’s gift, the GOP refuses to fund hospitals and unemployment. It’s inhuman.”

Former Ocasio-Cortez chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti joined Republicans by shooting Pelosi during negotiations on the bill after it appeared that she wanted legislation including text calling for new emission standards for airlines.

Chakrabarti called Pelosi’s idea “ridiculous”, arguing that now is not the time to make symbolic environmental arrangements and that it should “fix the problem at hand”.