AOC offers advice to youth on how to bypass the exclusion of stimulus checks

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taunted against a provision of the coronavirus cash aid program that penalizes young people and offered advice on how to get around this at a virtual town hall this week.

Single payments of up to $ 1,200 per person and $ 500 per child will help most Americans, but expectations have frustrated the New York Democrat, including many young people between the ages of 17 and 24.

“There are a lot of people who are left behind,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package that President Trump signed on March 27. “And one of the most overlooked populations is the young, who have been extremely disappointed.”

She added: “We have fought for much more in this bill because there is essentially this huge gap right now. And as we know, young people are among the most economically vulnerable, especially when you start just your life. “

In the virtual town hall organized through his campaign on Wednesday to help people apply for coronavirus relief benefits, Ocasio-Cortez explained the “gap”. Parents can get up to $ 500 per child in additional cash assistance, but only up to the age of 16.

And young people, including many college students, cannot get the $ 1,200 check individually if their parents declared them dependent on their tax forms – which means neither young people nor their parents receive extra help, she said.

But Ocasio-Cortez offered some advice for a potential workaround. If a family has not yet filed a 2019 income tax return, they should consider not claiming their older children as a “solution.”

“My personal advice would be if … you haven’t filed in 2019 yet, talk to the person claiming you as a dependent and determine if your personal situation would be better if you all file separately, or if it always ends by being the best thing to do to file together. So make sure you have this conversation, “said Ocasio-Cortez.

“If you think this is a problem … and you have not yet filed your 2019 return, you can correct it by filing your 2019 return as soon as possible,” she added.

Progressive POL rebelled against stimulus bill for not going far enough to help hard-hit Americans, and called for bigger reforms, such as Medicare-for-All, a rent moratorium , larger direct payments and more.

Anil Melwani, a chartered accountant in New York, said that Ocasio-Cortez has identified a “loophole” that could be useful to a small number of families, but in general, the tax benefit that parents receive to claim their Dependent children, particularly those in college, would likely outweigh the $ 1,200 potentially that a teenager or student would receive by depositing independently.

“She has found a loophole that could help a very small percentage of the population,” said Melwani, of 212 Tax and Accounting Services in Manhattan. He warned that if a teenager independently files a $ 0 tax return and receives a $ 1,200 check, the money will be part of a future 2020 tax return and may eventually need to be refunded.

“It’s not just a check or direct deposit that comes and goes forever,” said Melwani. “It will be part of your tax return and people just have to keep that in mind.”

Young people are not the only ones excluded from stimulus assistance. Wealthier Americans earning more than $ 99,000 individually and immigrants without a social security number are also excluded.

The lack of assistance for adolescents and young adults is particularly difficult as they are disproportionately affected by the layoffs associated with COVID-19. Young Americans tend to work in retail, food service, bars and restaurants, which have been closed due to national restrictions on social distancing.

The Pew Research Center found that young workers represent 24% of the jobs in these high-risk service companies that are most likely to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Among the 19.3 million workers aged 16 to 24 in the economy as a whole, 9.2 million, or almost half, are employed in establishments in the service sector,” reported Pew. Research Center.