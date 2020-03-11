AOC reacts to Biden’s main victories: “There is no sugar, tonight is a difficult night”

Bernie Sanders substitute Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Told Instagram followers that there was “no sugar” after another strong election night for Joe Biden On Tuesday, the former vice president won victories in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.

Tuesday’s results placed Biden firmly in the driver’s seat in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and Sanders’ potential path to a promised majority of delegates, or even an opportunity to force a contested convention. The Democratic Party has largely chosen Biden and its progressive progressivism over Sanders and its democratic socialist movement, of which Ocasio-Cortez considers itself a proud member.

“There is no sugar, tonight is a difficult night,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Tonight is a difficult night for the movement as a whole.”

The first-year lawmaker then delved into the exit poll data that many news networks were reporting regarding the age of the voters who put Biden above Tuesday.

“If you look a little further beyond the polls in terms of what it means for the movement as a whole, I think there is a lot of information that we have here that we can somehow glean” she said. “One thing that is important in these results – and that is something that I felt a lot during my time here – is the generational divide in these results.

“The older voters,” continued Ocasio-Cortez, “who, we know, are much more reliable voters, who turned out to have definitely gone to former Vice President Biden.”

In Michigan, a state that Sanders won in 2016 to extend his campaign against Hillary Clinton, only 13% of total voters were between 18 and 29 years old, according to a Fox News Voter Analysis. Among these young voters, 65% voted for Sanders.

Voters over the age of 65, however, represented 30% of the electorate and voted for Biden at 71%. Voters aged 45 to 64 were the largest voting age group in Michigan with 34%, and they supported Biden at twice the rate of support for Sanders – 60% to 30%.

“If you win a race, you win a race,” said the MP, conceding that Biden was clearly out Tuesday night, “and I congratulate Vice President Biden on the states he won tonight.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to reflect on the age gap between Democratic voters: “What is surprising is how real it is. We are not talking about a generational bump or a little bit of “advance. It’s definitely different.”

While Ocasio-Cortez made it clear that she would support Biden if he finally won the Democratic presidential nomination, she said in her video that she was very concerned that the government was taking swift action to stop the change regardless of the president.

“One thing that worries me … is about our climate. I’m legitimately concerned about what it means for carbon emissions … There are a lot of issues where people’s lives are at stake”, a- she declared. a variety of issues, including criminal justice reform and abortion. “But the magnitude and the comments and the irreversible nature of climate change is something we all need to be very careful about.”