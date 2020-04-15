AOC says Biden’s assault claim is “legitimate to speak”

representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Denounced the newly revealed allegation of sexual assault against the former vice-president Joe Biden, saying it’s “legitimate to talk about it”.

During a conversation with the women’s organization The Wing on Tuesday evening, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the 1993 statement by Tara Reade, a former Biden employee, and how President Trump and the presumed democratic candidate have “a long history of being scary for women.”

“What you are expressing is so legitimate and real. That is why I find this kind of silence of dissent to be a form of gas lighting,” said the New York MP, according to CBS News. “I think it’s legitimate to talk about these things. And if we want, if we want, again, to have integrity, you can’t say, you know – both believe women, support it all , until it bothers you, until it bothers us. “

She added, “I think a lot of us are right now when it’s like, how did we get here? You know, it was almost like we started this cycle where we had somehow sort of left, you know, of all of that. And now, it feels like we’re sort of back in there. And, you know, the most diverse field we’ve ever seen – that we’re in some so backwards replaying old movies in a way. “

Ocasio-Cortez had previously pledged to support Biden if he won the Democratic nomination.

Reade then thanked the progressive lawmaker on social media.

“Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is literally the first member of Congress to speak publicly about what happened to me when I worked for Joe Biden. Thank you @AOC,” Reade tweeted.

Reade first stepped forward last year, when several women emerged claiming to have been affected by Biden. Reade, at the time, claimed that Biden put his hands on his shoulders and rubbed his fingers up and down his neck, but the story got no traction outside of a article in a local newspaper.

At the end of March, Reade told a much more graphic account, with different and more serious details, raising the allegation to the level of sexual assault.

Reade’s story resurfaces in an article by Interception. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, who said that in 1993 a higher member of Biden staff asked her to bring the senator of the day her sports bag near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade told Halper. “There really was no exchange, really. He just stuck me on the wall.”

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her. Last Thursday, she filed a criminal complaint against Biden with police in Washington, D.C.

The Biden campaign vehemently denied Reade’s allegation.

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have a duty to thoroughly verify these allegations. We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false”, Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications manager for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

