AOC, Schumer urges FEMA to provide emergency funeral assistance to New Yorkers as death from coronavirus increases

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Chuck Schumer, Leader of Minorities in the Senate and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged federal government Tuesday to provide additional funds for New York families to cover funeral costs as death toll continues to climb coronavirus.

“It is bad enough that people lose their jobs and have no food to eat, are separated from their families and loved ones,” said Schumer. “But not being able to give a funeral and a decent funeral to someone who is close and dear to you is scandalous.”

CALIFORNIA DEM RO KHANNA EXPLAINS WHY HE THINKS THAT FOUNDS WHO IS BAD MOVEMENT

The two Democratic lawmakers New Yorker appeared at a press conference outside of Elmhurst Hospital in the ironically named Queens neighborhood of Corona, which has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez lobbied for the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to grant state access to relief as part of the disaster funeral program, which the organization ordered following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Ocasio-Cortez – who represents the 14th Congress District of New York where the hardest-hit parts of Queens are located – has estimated that the costs associated with the funeral can be more than $ 11,000 in a virus-ravaged state.

“Funeral assistance in the event of a disaster would help individuals and households to cover unforeseen and uninsured expenses associated with the death of an immediate family member. These expenses include: the cost of the coffin, mortuary services, certificates of death and cremation or burial, “added lawmakers in a letter to FEMA.

The assistance requested concerns individual assistance to New Yorkers, in addition to that provided after President Trump signed the first national declaration on major disasters on March 30.

Special funeral assistance is currently under review by FEMA, but Schumer told reporters that if not adopted soon, he will try to integrate it into another congressional coronavirus rescue program that is also in preparation.

The urgency for additional help arises as the situation in New York – the current epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic – remains dramatic.

National Guard every day more than 150 bodies were removed throughout New York City, six times the national average, and hospitals were forced to use refrigerated trucks to store the bodies while the facilities are full of hospital patients.

Funeral homes across the state are at maximum capacity as the body count rose to 10,834 on Tuesday, and loved ones are forced to give up formal funeral ceremonies due to social distancing rules and precautions in health and safety.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Currently, there are 202,630 cases of coronavirus in New York, the highest in the country.