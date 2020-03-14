AOC tears up coronavirus relief bill as “ completely inadequate ”, calls for cash infusions, reimburses students

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Lashed out on coronavirus responded at its first virtual town hall on Saturday, and ticked off a list of new priorities, including universal basic income, student reimbursements and expanding health care.

The Bronx Progressive voted early Saturday morning for the new bipartisan House legislation offer paid sick days, expanded food assistance, paid family emergency leave and free coronavirus tests, as this meant progress.

“It is a step forward, but it is totally insufficient,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Saturday in a videoconference with his constituents on the response to the pandemic and the 2020 census.

Ocasio-Cortez called on working families to get cash infusions, like Andrew Yang’s former hope for universal basic income idea. Given that many low-income workers will be forced to leave their jobs due to the national closure of the commercial sector, Ocasio-Cortez said the moment calls for bold action for an economic safety net.

“We really need to make sure that we are advocating and lobbying for immediate cash injections,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We are asking for a complete halt to student loan payments, an end to evictions across the country. And we are also asking for mortgage relief.”

THE HOUSE APPROVES THE CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL, AFTER ASKING TRUMP, IN 363-40 VOTE

Now is also the time for universal health care, she said, calling for “opening and expanding Medicare and Medicaid to everyone in the country who needs it.”

Ocasio-Cortez said it has sent a myriad of letters to Trump administration officials to take immediate short-term measures, such as extending the census by three months, ordering health insurance plans to reopen their registration period and reimburse low-income students for the costs of packing up and leaving closed campuses.

TRUMP PRESENTER ANNOUNCES PASSING CORONAVIRUS TEST

“Who can afford a plane ticket in such a short time,” said Ocasio-Cortez of the students. “We need to make sure that low-income students can be reimbursed for this huge disruption and this economic setback.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has worked tirelessly with Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days to reach an agreement that President Trump could reach. The measure passed 363-40 early Saturday morning with broad bipartisan support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Opponents – all Republicans – expressed concern about the rushed nature of emergency legislation which had no cost estimate and feared it would amount to a government bailout.

“In the wake of a huge package of $ 8.3 billion in emergency spending, President Pelosi precipitated a second short-sighted emergency bill, passed in the middle of the night and negotiated behind closed doors , which does more harm than good, “said rep Jim Banks. , R-Ind., Which was among the 40 “no”.