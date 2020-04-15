AOC urges Biden to continue to change direction on climate, Medicare, more as she opens dialogue

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday describes the key areas where she would like to see Joe Biden move further to the left – as she has indicated, her willingness to actively campaign for the former vice president will depend, in part, on whether or not more “ambitious” policies are adopted.

Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Said that she had been in touch with the Biden team about her potential role in the campaign and urged him to move in a more progressive direction in terms of healthcare, immigration, climate change and even Puerto Rico.

“I would be delighted to see the vice president clarify and deepen his political positions on certain issues,” Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday morning in an interview with the Politico Playbook. “But other than that, you know, I think it’s extremely important that we support the Democratic candidate in November.”

AOC INCREASES $ 2.7 M TO DATE IN 2020, BEFORE THE CROWNED PRIMARY

She also urged Biden to choose a vice-presidential candidate who will “push” him more to the progressive left.

“I think it would be encouraging if Biden also chose someone who is a little more progressive than … he knows he could push him,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

While Biden has already obtained approvals from the best Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, former President Obama, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, full approval of Ocasio-Cortez is still lacking. She said in a recent interview that the Biden campaign had not yet reached its goal, although that has apparently changed.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she would support the Democratic candidate and support her 14th district voters who support Biden, but her level of involvement in the campaign is unclear. The former Sanders surrogate has a huge platform for speaking directly to two ridings with which Biden could use help to win in November – the youth and the Latinos.

Her involvement in the campaign will depend on what Biden wants and their ongoing political conversations, she said.

AOC SAYS BIDEN’S ASSAULT CLAIM “LEGITIMATE TO TALK”

“There are very concrete areas where the Democrats even fell short, perhaps during the Obama administration, that I think I would like us to have a plan for improving, especially with regards to Puerto Rico, take care of the Americans when it comes to immigration, health care, “Ocasio-Cortez said on Wednesday. “I don’t think lowering (Medicare age) to 60 is going to be enough for us.”

She said Biden needs to do more on climate change.

“We will have to pursue a much more ambitious health policy and climate change [plan]. I don’t think the vice-president has a sufficient climate change policy at the moment and I would like us to really work on it. “

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the disappointment of many passionate Sanders supporters, but also urged them to face the reality that Biden will be the candidate.

WARREN APPROVES BIDEN AND FOLLOWS SANDERS IN CLOSING CLASSIFICATIONS BEHIND A PRESUMING CANDIDATE

“Ultimately, one of these two people will be president. It will be either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, who will be elected president in November, and we have to live in the reality of … those choices and I know a lot of people are not comfortable with that, “she said.

She talked about her constituents in the Bronx and Queens and said that the election results “may very well be the difference between life and death or, you know, being separated from their children or not.”

“For me personally, [it’s] very important to show solidarity … with the families I represent to support Joe Biden. “