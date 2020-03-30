AP interview: 33 sports vote unanimously on Olympic dates

ROME (AP) – Despite some initial differences of opinion, the 33 sports that make up the summer Olympic program voted unanimously Monday to delay the Tokyo Games for an entire year.

Moments later, local organizers and the International Olympic Committee formalized it.

“We were the last to express our point of view. We are the ones who have problems with the calendar to deal with, ”said Francesco Ricci Bitti, President of the Association of International Summer Olympic Federations (ASOIF).

“Two minutes after the end of our call, the press release was issued,” Ricci Bitti told the Associated Press in an interview.

IOC President Thomas Bach held three conference calls before giving the green light to formalize July 23-August. 8 dates for 2021.

First, Bach consulted local organizers in Tokyo. He then discussed with the IOC Executive Board. ASOIF – which represents the international athletics, swimming and gymnastics federations as well as all other sports of the Summer Games – came last.

“We knew that last night. … Today, the vote was unanimous by the 33 federations, ”said Ricci Bitti by telephone from Switzerland. “Everyone was convinced it was the best solution.”

Including the NBA, Major League Baseball, golf and tennis were decisive. The same was true to keep NBC happy.

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is where Ricci Bitti became extremely busy, working day and night to involve all sports on the same page.

As a former president of the International Tennis Federation, where he has faced sometimes conflicting forces such as the ATP and WTA tours, Ricci Bitti has experience in bringing different factions to consensus.

“When we started to discuss it, everyone had their own ideas,” said Ricci Bitti, referring to the opinions of the triathlon and riding federations, who would have preferred to organize the games earlier in the year due concerns about the hot weather in Tokyo.

In the end, however, the prospect of placing the games earlier in the year – when many professional athletes would not be available – became untenable.

“The main reason is participation. For other dates, many sports – especially professional sports – would not have had this (availability), “said Ricci Bitti. “There are too many things that coincide.”

He added that at least six or seven professional sports would not guarantee the participation of their athletes if the games were held earlier.

Hosting the Games in May or June would have allowed the world athletics and swimming championships to run as planned next year in July and August – but too many other major sports would have been adversely affected.

“During our opening discussions, when some insisted that the games take place earlier, I said no. Because the Tour de France and Wimbledon are too important, “said Ricci Bitti. “Because we were talking about a few weeks earlier. There were a lot of options. There was the option of spring, a few weeks earlier, and mid-summer. In the end, summer was the only time possible.

“Everyone has their own problems. We consider all of this in general, “he said. “When FINA (the International Swimming Federation) and World Athletics generously offered to move their events, the problem was mostly resolved.”

As FINA plans to move its worlds to Fukuoka, Japan, to another period in 2021, World Athletics delays its flagship event until 2022.

“This gives our athletes the time they need to resume training and competition,” said World Athletics. “Everyone has to be flexible and compromise.”

Another important factor in the choice of dates: the IOC derives 73% of its $ 5.7 billion in revenue over a four-year Olympic cycle from the sale of broadcasting rights. About half of this television revenue comes from the American network NBC.

“American television agreed,” said Ricci Bitti. “Obviously, they have been consulted. With the current professional sports calendar, the only time available is summer. Otherwise, too much is happening at the same time.

“The professional calendar is no longer focused on the athlete; he is business oriented. “

For ASOIF, the concern now is to know what a delay of one year means for the results of its federations – in particular for the smaller sports like archery and modern pentathlon.

“Of our 33 federations, 15 to 20 depend heavily on the funding of the Olympic Games,” said Ricci Bitti. “They will arrive until 2021, but in what condition?”

Overall, however, keeping the dates in the usual period of late July-early August was the only solution.

“Totally. This is what we were working towards,” said Ricci Bitti. “We are tired. But we are happy because now it is decided. “