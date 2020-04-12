AP PHOTOS: Down syndrome synchro team targets Paralympic Games

ROME (AP) – Under a bright Roman sun, Arianna Sacripante stretches out her arms wide, inclines her head back and points her eyes towards the clear blue sky.

The synchronized swimming routine performed on the patio of Sacripante’s house – with his mother improvising as a coach and choreographer – is a shining example of persistence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sacripante and her teammates with Down’s syndrome encountered a year’s postponement of their performance after the Tokyo Olympics, just as they took up all the other challenges of their lives: with the will to overcome it.

The “Progetto Filippide” team, which is part of the Italian Swimming Federation, aims to achieve inclusion in the Paralympic program.

“When I see them in the water, the first thing I think about is how sport can erase a handicap,” said team coach Sabrina Bernabei. “The rules are the same and they just want to show what they can do. It’s amazing what they can get and how they can perform. “

Bernabei added that sometimes she does not understand “if it is I who teach them or if they teach me something”.

The team plans to perform at the Artistic Swimming Festival and the International Friendly Games, which takes place between the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Due to the postponement, the performance will probably take place in 2021. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the festival is the main showcase for being part of the program.

There are currently 22 sports in the summer Paralympic program.

The Associated Press has been monitoring the Filippide team’s progress since before the coronavirus pandemic reached Italy – which caused a nationwide lockdown that included the closure of the pools. This is why the synchronized team trains individually at home.