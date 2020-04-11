Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell on Coronavirus: “We have a problem. And how to solve it?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

One of America’s most beloved astronauts continues to inspire the nation – offering a lesson in American resourcefulness and determination amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether it’s a virus or whether we come back from Apollo 13 – it’s a positive attitude”, Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell told Fox News host Neil Cavuto, Saturday. “You have to have a positive attitude that says,” Okay, we have a problem. And how to solve it. “

April 11, 1970, NASA Astronauts Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert flew on a mission to make NASA’s third lunar landing, but their unfortunate flight would make history for another reason.

Lovell’s remarks to Cavuto recall one of the most iconic phrases in American history.

“Okay, Houston, we had a problem here,” said the Apollo 13 crew 50 years ago, moments after a faulty oxygen tank exploded, crippling their main spacecraft. and triggering a seemingly endless series of life-threatening challenges. .

It was a radiated communication over 200,000 miles from space at mission control in Houston, Texas.

“It’s Houston, I repeat, please,” replied Earth.

“Houston, we had a problem,” they repeated.

In Fox Nation’s “Return to Earth, the triumph of Apollo 13,” using exclusive interviews and rarely seen NASA images, Cavuto reconsidered the six dramatic days that gripped the world, as American courage and ingenuity transformed an almost certain tragedy into one of the greatest triumphs of the space program.

On Saturday, Cavuto observed that the ability of the US space program to cope with emergencies like Apollo 13, and even disasters like the 1986 Challenger explosion, testify to a “unique aspect” of America.

“I grew up in this country that you have to think for yourself and if you have a problem or challenge then – can you overcome that? And you have to think about the future,” said Lovell. “We had to solve one crisis after another.”

“After seeing that the control module was dying and losing oxygen, electrical energy, we entered this lunar module and tried to see how and where and when we could use it to [inaudible] go home, “Lovell recalls.

Lovell said that he had taken the disappointment from the aborted lunar landing out of his mind and that he was focused on the task at hand.

“By going around the moon, I realized that I was never going to land on the moon, but of course when I realized my position and where I was then my concentration and all my thoughts went back to how can i resume the free return course. [inaudible] have we left and how can i get rid of carbon dioxide … “

“Then, of course, it was cold, and we were running out of food, and Fred was getting sick on the way down – and I had to put my arms around him to keep him warm – but then we kept on setting charge.”

“Slowly but surely on our return – the thought that we will return has become more positive,” he recalls. “When we had the explosion for the first time, I wasn’t sure where I would be or if it would be the end of the crew and the end of the mission.”

The American media asked questions immediately after the Apollo 13 crew returned about America’s return to the Moon in the near future. But, as Cavuto observed, America has returned to space and to the moon.

“Because you came home safely and the lessons learned – we did it,” said Cavuto. “Jim Lovell, thank you for this lesson. Thank you for all that you have done. Thank you for making us remember a time when we faced enormous obstacles and you made the impossible possible.”

“I urge you,” Cavuto said in a message to viewers about the Fox Nation special “Return to Earth, the triumph of Apollo 13,” “If you really want to go back in time and see what we can do against all odds … in the face of disaster, in the face of very, very long chances, we overcome them.”

To watch everything “Return to Earth, the triumph of Apollo 13,” go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

